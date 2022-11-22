Heart Valve Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 23,665.51 Million with CAGR of 13.4% by 2030, Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Global Trends and Competitive Outlook

Launching new products for minimally invasive procedures will likely drive the global heart valve devices market. Tissue valves have revolutionized the heart valve market

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the heart valve devices market is expected to reach a value of USD 23,665.51 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. Product type accounts for the largest type segment in the market due to the rapid demand for heart valve devices globally. This market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Heart valves are necessary to smooth blood movement in the right direction in the body. Heart valves are responsible for constant blood flow, and maintaining blood pressure. If they don't work properly cutting off the heart causes stenosis. Heart disease generally includes several diseases that significantly affect the heart. The regulation of heart valves has increased rapidly in the last ten years as the number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases has increased. The market growth of heart valves is accelerated by factors such as unstable lifestyles, lifestyle diseases, increasing smoking population, aging population, and increasing quality of healthcare, and rapid development of healthcare reimbursement during the forecast period.

Heart valve devices are used to treat blocked heart valves, and implanting these devices is one of the most common procedures. Structural heart valve devices available on the market include mechanical, biological, and transcatheter valves. The global heart valve devices market is likely to grow steadily during the forecast period due to the increasing number of heart valve surgeries across the globe. The growth of the global heart valve devices market is anticipated to be driven by developments in structural heart devices and procedures such as aortic valves, left atrial occlusion devices and tissue or biological valves. Tissue valves have already revolutionized the market for heart valve devices. Next-generation heart valve surgeries offering low delivery patient profiles, more controlled surgeries, better valve function, reduced paravalvular regurgitation, increased durability, and lower costs. Product innovations by key market players have boosted the growth of market by enabling them to address a larger patient population and achieve better clinical outcomes.

Opportunities for Key Players:

Increasing Awareness of Prosthetic Devices

A prosthesis is a device designed to replace a missing body part or to improve the function of a body part. Prosthetic heart valves are increasingly used in cases of abnormalities of the natural valves that require intervention. Generally, they can be divided into mechanical heart valves, biological valves, and allogeneic grafts. The goal of artificial valves is to act hemodynamically like a natural valve with minimal side effects. Cardiovascular prostheses devices have been developed to replace damaged heart tissue. These medical devices are designed to mimic the function of normal cardiovascular organs. Artificial hearts allow heart surgeons to increase the treatment of heart blocks

Moreover, the prevalence of prosthetic valves ranges from 0.2 per 1,000 in people years of age or younger to 5.3 in people years of age or younger.

Thus the increasing awareness about prosthetic devices acts as an opportunity for the market's growth.

Competitive Landscape

The research promotes high-end commercialization and profit-steering opportunities, and it takes market dimensions and volatility into account.

This section of the report also focuses on accurately decoding the competitive landscape with astute high-end identification of frontline players, complete with an in-depth analytical study of their business choices and investment discretion, to ensure thoroughly impeccable investor participation and noteworthy growth prospects.

To ensure a smooth ride and hopeful business returns despite numerous odds and unprecedented hurdles, this research has carefully gauged facts pertaining to portfolio advancements, geographical presence, and other essential market details.

The Heart Valve Devices Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Abbott,

Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates,

Artivion, Inc.,

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation,

Medtronic,

NeoVasc,

Micro Interventional Devices Incorporated,

XELTIS,

TTK,

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd,

Foldax, Inc.,

Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc.,

Colibri Heart Valve

Recent Development

In September 2023, Abbott released data from five late-stage presentations showing the benefits of its minimally invasive devices in treating people with various structural heart diseases. The data includes findings that support the value of MitraClip™. It is the world's first and leading transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) to treat leaky valves in people with mitral regurgitation (MR). New data on Abbott's structural heart therapies were presented at the Cardiovascular Research Foundation's 34th Annual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapy (TCT) Scientific Symposium in Boston. This has helped the company to increase its business position in the market.

In September 2020, Boston Scientific Corporation announced that it had introduced a controlled launch of the ACURATE neo2™ aortic valve system in Europe. This next-generation transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) technology is a new platform designed with multiple features to improve the clinical performance of the original ACURATE new platform. Compared to the previous generation, the ACURATE neo2 valve system has an expanded indication for patients with aortic stenosis. This has helped the company to gain its product portfolio.

Key Market Segments Covered in Heart Valve Devices Industry Research

By Product Type

Mechanical Heart Valves

Biological Heart Valves

By Treatment

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

By End User

Hospital & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Centers

Research Centers

By Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Third-Party Distributors

Key Industry Drivers:

Innovations in Heart Valve Devices Offer Improved Clinical Outcomes

Launching new products for minimally invasive procedures will likely drive the heart valve devices industry . Tissue valves have revolutionized the heart valve market. The next generation of heart valve surgery offers fewer delivery curves, more controlled placement, improved valve function, reduced valve regurgitation, increased durability, and reduced cost. Product innovation has boosted the growth prospects of heart valve device market players as it can treat a larger number of patients with superior clinical outcomes. Despite significant advances in recent years, structural interventional cardiology remains an emerging market with great potential.

Moreover, intelligent designs, new technologies, and biomaterials applications continue to push the boundaries of new product development, ensuring that these devices will be at the forefront of interventional product innovation for years to come. Design innovations are helping market players tap profitable growth opportunities in heart valve devices.

Thus, the growth of the global heart valve devices market is expected to propel due to the rise in innovations in heart valve devices.

Rising number of various heart diseases

Heart attacks and strokes are usually acute events and are primarily caused by a blockage that blocks blood flow to the heart or brain. During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, heart disease and stroke deaths increased by 5.8% and 6.8%, respectively. However, the age-associated increases were 1.6% and 1.7% for heart disease and stroke, respectively. The most common cause is the build-up of fatty deposits in the lining of the blood vessels that supply the heart or brain. A stroke can be caused by bleeding or blood clots in a blood vessel in the brain. This trend suggests that the incidence of cardiovascular disease may increase dramatically due to population growth and aging.

Furthermore, High diabetes and blood pressure , high blood cholesterol , and smoking are key risk factors for heart disease. About half of people in the United States (47%) have at least one of these three risk factors. Other medical conditions and lifestyle choices can also put people at a higher risk for heart disease, including unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and excessive alcohol use.

Moreover, the rising number of heart diseases is expected to act as a driver for the global heart valve devices market.

Heart Valve Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in this Heart Valve Devices Market Report U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Turkey, Denmark, Finland and the rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan and the rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar Israel, Egypt, and the rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America.

North America is dominating the market due to the increasing investment in R&D. The U.S. dominates North America region due to strong presence of key players. Germany dominates Europe region due to the mass production of heart valve devices and increasing demand from emerging markets and expansion of healthcare industries. China dominates Asia-Pacific region due to rise in availability of heart valve disease-related surgery devices.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Heart Valve Devices Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Heart Valve Devices Market, By Product Type Global Heart Valve Devices Market, By Treatment Global Heart Valve Devices Market, By End User Global Heart Valve Devices Market, By Distribution Channel Global Heart Valve Devices Market, By Region Global Heart Valve Devices Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

