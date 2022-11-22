Global IC Temperature Sensors Market to reach USD 436.2 million by 2028
The new report covers the total addressable market (TAM), market penetration, opportunity, and demand for IC Temperature Sensors from 2022-2028LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IC Temperature Sensor is a two-terminal integrated circuit temperature transducer that produces an output current proportional to absolute temperature. The sensor package is small, with a low thermal mass and a fast response time.
The global IC Temperature Sensors market is projected to reach US$ 436.2 million by 2028 from an estimated US$ 382.1 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2023 and 2028.
Global key manufacturers of IC Temperature Sensor include Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, Microchip, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share of about 45%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market of IC Temperature sensors, holding a share of over 60%. In terms of product, the Digital Type holds a share of over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application field is Consumer Electronics, with a share of over 65%.
This report has studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. It studies the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type and during the historical period (2017-2022) and forecast period (2023-2028).
IC Temperature Sensors segment by Type
>> Digital Type
>> Analog Type
Why you should buy this report:
>> This report will help the readers to understand the competition within the industries and strategies for the competitive environment to enhance the potential profit.
>> The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the global IC Temperature Sensors market and introduces in detail the market share, industry ranking, competitor ecosystem, market performance, new product development, operation situation, expansion, and acquisition. etc., of the leading players, which helps the readers to identify the main competitors and deeply understand the competition pattern of the market.
>> This report will help stakeholders to understand the global industry status and trends of IC Temperature Sensors and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
>> This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to strengthen their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the market share and rank (in volume and value), competitor ecosystem, new product development, expansion, and acquisition.
>> This report stays updated with novel technology integration, features, and the latest developments in the market
>> This report helps stakeholders to understand the COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence on the IC Temperature Sensors industry.
>> This report helps stakeholders to gain insights into which regions to target globally
>> This report helps stakeholders to gain insights into the end-user perception concerning the adoption of IC Temperature Sensors.
>> This report helps stakeholders to identify some of the key players in the market and understand their valuable contributions.
