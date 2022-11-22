KFC Canada Goes All-In on Gravy to Celebrate this Holiday Season

KFC launches Satisfy Your Gravings, a festive campaign complete with new Gravy Lovers offers, featuring a Yung Gravy soundtrack and the ultimate gravy contest

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s gravy season, baby, and KFC Canada has everything you need to let the good times flow. Holiday sweets can take a back seat to the savoury goodness of KFC’s new Gravy Lovers roster. And as the champion of gravy, it’s only fitting that KFC scored the savouriest of soundtracks from the one and only Yung Gravy for its festive rollout. You’ll be singing “damn, gravy you so vicious, you so clean, you so delicious” all season long.



Indulge with new holiday staples, including the Gravy Lovers Double Bucket Feast, featuring eight pieces of Original Recipe chicken, four mouthwatering tenders, popcorn chicken and three of your favourite sides; and the Gravy Lovers Sandwich, a delicious hand-breaded chicken fillet with buttery Monterey Jack cheese, creamy mayo, and hash brown gravy boat - expertly designed to be loaded with KFC’s delicious gravy. And for those who just can’t get enough gravy, KFC is satisfying those needs by offering individual gravy servings for just $1.

Speaking of those who just can’t get enough, KFC has gift wrapped the ultimate prize for savoury lovers. We’re talking the chance to meet Yung Gravy through tickets to his Vancouver show, paired with a KFC VIP Gravy Card. The KFC VIP Gravy Card is an exclusive pass that gives the lucky holder access to a year's supply of free KFC gravy – so you can pour it, dip it, lick it, and even cheers it. For more details and your chance to win, keep an eye on @kfc_canada.

“This holiday season KFC is giving our iconic gravy the spotlight it truly deserves,” said Katherine Debicki, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada. “Our Satisfy Your Gravings festive campaign, featuring the savoury sounds of Yung Gravy, leans into KFC's iconic swagger and the indulgence gravy brings to holiday meals. We’re calling all Canadians to pick up some Kentucky Fried Chicken with an extra side of gravy, and let it flow, let it flow, let it flow."

KFC's Satisfy Your Gravings campaign can be seen and heard through high impact Out of Home, TV, Cinema and OLV, partnerships with CBC, Spotify and The Score, and across KFC Canada’s Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube channels, in-store at restaurants across Canada, through the KFC App and on KFC.ca.

Gravy Lovers menu items are available for a limited time at KFC restaurants across Canada, through the KFC App and on KFC.ca.

KFC’s Satisfy Your Gravings assets are available for download here.

About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is now the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is still used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and it still remains a very closely guarded secret. KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, but we also feature a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc. and operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world including more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

For further information:

Olutunu Oyelola, Narrative, olutunu.oyelola@narrative.ca