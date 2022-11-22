Submit Release
iMedia Brands Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- ShopHQ Relaunched on Dish Network on November 21

iMedia Strengthens Balance Sheet - Signs $48 million Sale-Leaseback Letter of Intent

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company” or “iMedia”) (NASDAQ: IMBI, IMBIL) today announced results for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022.

CEO Commentary – Tim Peterman, CEO
“Tough economic conditions increasingly distract consumers; therefore, our priority is to ensure we strengthen our balance sheet and build our core businesses to serve our customers. 

Our 2022 debt & liquidity management plan is ahead of schedule. On November 8 we executed a letter of intent with a real estate investment firm to sell three of iMedia’s four buildings for gross proceeds of $48 million in a sale-leaseback transaction. We plan to use our net operating loss carryforwards to offset the taxable gain. Our use of proceeds plan is to retire existing debt, including the $28.5 million Green Lake term loan, and increase working capital. We remain confident this transaction will close in Q4. 

For the seventh successive quarter, iMedia posted year-over-year customer file growth in Q3, this time 15%. This KPI proves that our strategy of increasing our Q3 promotional activity in our core businesses was successful. 

In light of the short-term challenges we faced with the DISH carriage disruption on ShopHQ and the negative impacts from the Ukraine and Russia conflict on 1-2-3.tv, our Q3 net sales only declined 6% year-over-year. In short, our unique media strategy of building television networks supported by three distinct revenue streams, T-commerce, ecommerce, and advertising, provides us with a competitive advantage in today’s crowded media landscape. 

As we announced yesterday, ShopHQ relaunched on the DISH Network, ending the six-month carriage disruption pressuring our financial performance. DISH customers can once again engage with their favorite ShopHQ hosts and brands on the same channel location as before.”

Third Quarter and Year-To-Date 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Q3 Net sales were $123 million, a 5.7% decrease over the same prior year period, primarily driven by ShopHQ’s year-over-year net sales decline from the carriage disruption with DISH. Year-to-date net sales were $411 million, a 15.0% increase over the same prior year period.
  • Q3 Gross margin was 41.8%, roughly flat to the same prior year period. Year-to-date gross margin was 39.2%, a 231 basis-point decline compared to the same prior year period, primarily driven by 1-2-3.tv’s lower margin posted in the first half of 2022.
  • Q3 Net loss was $21.3 million, compared to a $9.5 million Net loss for the same prior year period. The $11.8 million increase in Net loss was primarily driven by the Company’s capital allocation decision to terminate its Shaq licensing agreement, resulting in a $10 million non-cash write-off during the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $8.6 million, a 14% decrease over the same prior year-period. This decrease was primarily driven by our year-over-year net sales decline from the carriage disruption with DISH.

Consolidated Third Quarter and Year-to- Date 2022 Results:

                           
    For the Three-Month Periods Ended   For the Nine-Month Periods Ended  
    October 29,
2022		   October 30,
2021		   Change   October 29,
2022		   October 30,
2021		   Change  
                           
Net Sales   $ 123.3     $ 130.7     (6 %)   $ 411.0     $ 357.3     15 %  
                           
Gross Margin %     41.8 %     41.6 %   13 bps       39.2 %     41.5 %   (231 bps )  
                           
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest   $ -     $ -     -     $ (0.4 )   $ (0.3 )   (47 %)  
                           
Net loss attributable to shareholders   $ (21.3 )   $ (9.5 )   (124 %)   $ (45.9 )   $ (17.0 )   (170 %)  
                           
EPS   $ (0.72 )   $ (0.44 )   (64 %)   $ (1.77 )   $ (0.91 )   (95 %)  
                           
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 8.6     $ 10.1     (14 %)   $ 22.9     $ 26.5     (14 %)  
                           

Segment Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2022 Highlights:

                                   
    For the Three-Month Period Ended   For the Three-Month Period Ended  
    October 29, 2022   October 30, 2021  
                                   
            Media               Media      
        Consumer   Commerce           Consumer   Commerce      
    Entertainment
 		    Brands   Services   Consolidated
 		    Entertainment
 		    Brands   Services   Consolidated
                                   
Net Sales   $ 101.2     $ 9.5   $ 12.6   $ 123.3     $ 105.5     $ 13.7   $ 11.5   $ 130.7    
                                   
Gross Profit   $ 42.6     $ 5.4   $ 3.5   $ 51.5     $ 44.4     $ 6.6   $ 3.4   $ 54.4    
                                   
Operating Income (Loss) $ (19.3 )   $ 2.1   $ 1.9   $ (15.3 )   $ (6.8 )   $ 0.3   $ 0.5   $ (6.0 )  
                                   
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 3.3     $ 2.8   $ 2.6   $ 8.6     $ 7.3     $ 0.8   $ 2.0   $ 10.1    
                                   
                                   
    For the Nine-Month Period Ended   For the Nine-Month Period Ended  
    October 29, 2022   October 30, 2021  
                                   
            Media               Media      
        Consumer   Commerce           Consumer   Commerce      
    Entertainment
 		    Brands   Services   Consolidated
 		    Entertainment
 		    Brands   Services   Consolidated
 		   
                                   
Net Sales   $ 341.6     $ 32.6   $ 36.8   $ 411.0     $ 313.5     $ 29.2   $ 14.6   $ 357.3    
                                   
Gross Profit   $ 135.1     $ 16.2   $ 10.0   $ 161.3     $ 129.0     $ 14.7   $ 4.7   $ 148.4    
                                   
Operating Income (Loss) $ (41.4 )   $ 6.6   $ 4.2   $ (30.6 )   $ (11.6 )   $ 0.9   $ 0.3   $ (10.4 )  
                                   
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 8.2     $ 8.0   $ 6.7   $ 22.9     $ 20.9     $ 3.7   $ 2.0   $ 26.5    
                                   

Entertainment & Consumer Brands Segments’ Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2022 Key Operating Metrics:

Entertainment + Consumer Brands
    For the Three-Month Periods Ended   For the Nine-Month Periods Ended
    October 29,   October 30,         October 29,   October 30,      
Description     2022       2021     Change     2022       2021     Change
                             
Net Units (000s)     2,418       1,986     22 %       8,671       5,261     65 %  
                             
Average Selling Price (ASP)   $ 41     $ 55     (25 %)     $ 39     $ 59     (34 %)  
                             
Return Rate %     16.0 %     15.8 %   17 bps         17.2 %     16.0 %   122 bps    
                             
Total Customers - 12 Month Rolling (000s)     1,416       1,229     15 %                
                             
                             
Entertainment + Consumer Brands
    For the Three-Month Periods Ended   For the Nine-Month Periods Ended
    October 29,   October 30,         October 29,   October 30,      
% of Net Merchandise Sales by Category   2022       2021     Change     2022       2021     Change
                             
Jewelry & Watches     34 %     35 %   (121 bps)       37 %     40 %   (303 bps)  
                             
Home & Consumer Electronics     22 %     16 %   560 bps       19 %     15 %   400 bps  
                             
Beauty & Health     21 %     25 %   (362 bps)       20 %     24 %   (426 bps)  
                             
Fashion & Accessories     22 %     23 %   (77 bps)       24 %     21 %   330 bps  
                             
Total     100 %     100 %           100 %     100 %      
                             

(a) For the three-month periods and year-to-date periods ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021, period-over-period comparison of the key operating metrics above are impacted by the addition of 1-2-3.tv in the three-month period and year-to-date period ended October 29, 2022, particularly the ASP metric because 1-2-3.tv’s ASP is below $25.

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

As of October 29, 2022, total unrestricted cash was $9.1 million. We expect to complete the sale-leaseback transaction for estimated gross proceeds of $48 million in Q4. We plan to use our net operating loss carryforwards to offset the taxable gain and our planned uses of proceeds are to reduce debt and increase working capital.

Outlook:

For the fourth quarter 2022, we expect the holiday season to be challenging and promotional. Accordingly, we anticipate reporting net sales of approximately $177 million, which is a 9% decline over the same prior year period. We anticipate reporting adjusted EBITDA of approximately $16 million, which is a 6% increase over the same prior year period. We continue to expect positive quarterly earnings per share in Q4 2022.

For the full-year 2022, we anticipate reporting revenue of approximately $588 million, which is a 7% increase compared to full year 2021. We expect to report full year adjusted EBITDA of $39 million, a 7% decline compared to prior year.

A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome and timing of certain significant items, including mergers and acquisitions, other transactions, settlements, integration activities, customer concessions, restructuring activities, and certain tax related events. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on earnings and cash flow measures determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) for the applicable future period.

Conference Call:

Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call: As announced on November 4, 2022, our Q3 earnings conference call and webcast is scheduled for later this morning:

  • Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022
  • Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Central time)
  • U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039
  • International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470
  • Conference ID: 1373 4238
  • Webcast link: iMedia Brands 3Q earnings webcast

The conference call and webcast will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the iMedia Brands website at www.imediabrands.com. A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 6, 2022.

  • Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
  • International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
  • Replay ID: 1373 4238

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI, IMBIL) is a global media company capitalizing on the convergence of entertainment, ecommerce, and advertising. The Company owns and operates four television networks, ShopHQ, 1-2-3.tv, ShopBulldogTV and ShopHQHealth. It’s flagship television network, ShopHQ is nationally distributed in the U.S. to over 90 million homes via its affiliation agreements with cable, satellite, and broadcast platforms, and it reaches additional viewers through its social platforms and its OTT Apps available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Samsung Smart-televisions.

iMedia’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market stock exchange under the ticker IMBI. iMedia’s 8.5% bonds are also publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker IMBIL and pay holders 8.5% interest quarterly in arrears on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31.

Investors:
Ken Cooper
kcooper@imediabrands.com
(952) 943-6119

Media:
press@imediabrands.com
(952) 943-6125


iMEDIA BRANDS INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands except share and per share data)
             
    October 29,   January 29,
    2022     2022  
    (Unaudited)      
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash   $ 9,071     $ 11,295  
Restricted Cash     1,500       1,893  
Accounts receivable, net     55,351       78,947  
Inventories     119,687       116,256  
Current portion of television broadcast rights, net     21,016       27,521  
Prepaid expenses and other     11,424       18,340  
Total current assets     218,049       254,252  
Property and equipment, net     46,910       48,225  
Television broadcast rights, net     62,090       74,821  
Goodwill     89,323       99,050  
Intangible assets, net     26,293       27,940  
Other assets     19,379       18,359  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 462,044     $ 522,647  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 87,168     $ 89,046  
Accrued liabilities     37,144       44,388  
Current portion of television broadcast rights obligations     30,296       31,921  
Current portion of long-term debt     7,100       14,031  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     2,346       2,331  
Deferred revenue     121       427  
Total current liabilities     164,175       182,144  
Long term broadcast rights liability     63,566       81,268  
Long-term debt, net     186,399       176,432  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     3,354       5,169  
Deferred tax liability     5,183       5,285  
Other long term liabilities     2,741       2,986  
Total liabilities     425,418       453,284  
Commitments and contingencies            
Shareholders' equity:            
Preferred stock, $0.01 per share par value, 400,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding            
Common stock, $0.01 per share par value, 49,600,000 and 29,600,000 shares authorized as of October 29, 2022 and January 29, 2022; 28,916,847 and 21,571,387 shares issued and outstanding as of October 29, 2022 and January 29, 2022     256       216  
Additional paid-in capital     561,710       538,627  
Accumulated deficit     (515,347 )     (469,463 )
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income/(loss)     (9,993 )     (2,429 )
Total shareholders’ equity     36,626       66,951  
Equity of the non-controlling interest           2,412  
Total equity     36,626       69,363  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 462,044     $ 522,647  
             


iMEDIA BRANDS, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
                           
                           
          For the Three-Month Periods Ended   For the Nine-Month Periods Ended
                           
          October 29,     October 30,   October 29,     October 30,
            2022         2021       2022         2021  
Net sales   $ 123,264       $ 130,681     $ 411,042       $ 357,325  
Cost of sales     71,754         76,260       249,782         208,911  
      Gross profit     51,510         54,421       161,260         148,414  
      Gross Profit %     41.8 %       41.6 %     39.2 %       41.5 %
Operating expense:                    
  Distribution and selling     35,261         39,302       115,150         108,907  
  General and administrative     21,185         10,746       44,818         24,569  
  Depreciation and amortization     8,778         9,741       27,421         24,727  
  Restructuring costs     1,551         634       4,490         634  
    Total operating expense     66,775         60,423       191,879         158,837  
Operating loss     (15,265 )       (6,002 )     (30,619 )       (10,423 )
                           
Other income (expense):                    
  Interest income and other     20         85       230         124  
  Interest expense     (6,038 )       (3,551 )     (15,931 )       (6,245 )
  Change in fair value of warrant liability   -         -       1,937         -  
  Loss on divestiture     -         -       (985 )       -  
  Loss on debt extinguishment     -         (9 )     (884 )       (663 )
    Total other expense     (6,018 )       (3,475 )     (15,633 )       (6,784 )
                           
Loss before income taxes     (21,283 )       (9,477 )     (46,252 )       (17,207 )
                           
Income tax (provision) benefit     (15 )       (15 )     (47 )       (45 )
                           
Net loss     (21,298 )       (9,492 )     (46,299 )       (17,252 )
                           
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest   -         -       (415 )       (282 )
                           
Net loss attributable to shareholders   $ (21,298 )     $ (9,492 )   $ (45,884 )     $ (16,970 )
                           
Net loss per common share   $ (0.72 )     $ (0.44 )   $ (1.77 )     $ (0.91 )
                           
Net loss per common share                    
    ---assuming dilution   $ (0.72 )     $ (0.44 )   $ (1.77 )     $ (0.91 )
                           
Weighted average number of                    
common shares outstanding:                    
      Basic     29,415,680         21,503,340       25,932,294         18,710,658  
      Diluted     29,415,680         21,503,340       25,932,294         18,710,658  
                           


 

IMEDIA BRANDS, INC.  
AND SUBSIDIARIES  
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA  
(Unaudited)  
             
  For the Three-Month Period Ended October 29, 2022   For the Three-Month Period Ended October 30, 2021  
         
      Media         Media    
    Consumer Commerce       Consumer Commerce    
  Entertainment Brands Services Consolidated   Entertainment Brands Services Consolidated  
                     
Net Loss       $ (21,298 )         $ (9,492 )  
Adjustments:                    
Television Broadcast Rights Amortization         6,617             7,926    
Depreciation and Amortization, other         2,999             2,751    
Interest, net         6,018             3,466    
Tax         15             15    
                     
EBITDA (as defined) $ (9,828 ) $ 1,913 $ 2,266 $ (5,649 )   $ 3,516 $ 554 $ 596 $ 4,666    
                     
                     
A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:                  
EBITDA (as defined) $ (9,828 ) $ 1,913 $ 2,266 $ (5,649 )   $ 3,516 $ 554 $ 596 $ 4,666    
Adjustments:                   -    
Transaction, Settlement and Integration costs, net (a)   10,824     887   82   11,793       2,205   256   1,374   3,835    
Non-Cash Share-Based Compensation   952     -   -   952       949   -   -   949    
Loss on Debt Extinguishment   -     -   -   -       9   -   -   9    
Restructuring Costs   1,341     -   210   1,551       626   8   -   634    
                     
Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,289   $ 2,800 $ 2,558 $ 8,647     $ 7,305 $ 818 $ 1,970 $ 10,093    
                     
                     
                     
  For the Nine-Month Period Ended October 29, 2022   For the Nine-Month Period Ended October 30, 2021  
         
      Media         Media    
    Consumer Commerce       Consumer Commerce    
  Entertainment Brands Services Consolidated   Entertainment Brands Services Consolidated  
                     
Net Loss       $ (45,884 )         $ (16,970 )  
Adjustments:                    
Television Broadcast Rights Amortization         19,689             19,121    
Depreciation and Amortization, other         10,358             8,444    
Interest, net         15,701             6,121    
Loss on divestiture         985             -    
Change in fair value of warrant liability         (1,937 )           -    
Tax         47             45    
                     
EBITDA (as defined) $ (13,269 ) $ 7,264 $ 4,964 $ (1,041 )   $ 14,492 $ 1,675 $ 594 $ 16,761    
                     
                     
A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:                  
EBITDA (as defined) $ (13,269 ) $ 7,264 $ 4,964 $ (1,041 )   $ 14,492 $ 1,675 $ 594 $ 16,761    
Adjustments:                   -    
Transaction, Settlement and Integration costs, net (a)   12,671     731   1,503   14,905       2,370   2,013   1,374   5,757    
Non-Cash Share-Based Compensation   3,061     -   -   3,061       2,385   -   -   2,385    
Loss on Debt Extinguishment   884     -   -   884       663   -   -   663    
Other   618     -   -   618              
Restructuring Costs   4,280     -   210   4,490       626   8   -   634    
One Time Customer Adjustment   -     -   -   -       341   -   -   341    
                     
Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,245   $ 7,995 $ 6,677 $ 22,917     $ 20,877 $ 3,696 $ 1,968 $ 26,541    
                     


(a) Transaction, settlement and integration costs for the three-month and year-to-date periods ended October 29, 2022, includes Shaq licensing contract separation costs, transaction and integration costs related to 1-2-3.tv, iMDS and Christopher & Banks transactions. Transaction, settlement and integration costs for the three-month and year-to-date periods ended and October 30, 2021, includes transaction and integration costs related to 1-2-3.tv, iMDS and Christopher & Banks transactions.

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income (loss) for the respective periods excluding depreciation and amortization expense, interest income (expense) and income taxes. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding non-operating gains (losses); executive and management transition costs; one-time customer concessions; restructuring costs; non-cash impairment charges and write downs; transaction, settlement, and integration costs, net; rebranding costs; and non-cash share-based compensation expense. The Company has included the “adjusted EBITDA” measure in its EBITDA reconciliation in order to adequately assess the operating performance of its segments and in order to maintain comparability to its analyst's coverage and financial guidance, when given. Management believes that the adjusted EBITDA measure allows investors to make a meaningful comparison between its business operating results over different periods of time with those of other similar companies. In addition, management uses adjusted EBITDA as a metric to evaluate operating performance under the Company’s management and executive incentive compensation programs. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are both non-GAAP measures and should not be construed as an alternative to operating income (loss), net income (loss) or to cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be construed as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has included a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA in this release. 

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This document may contain certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the anticipated closing of the sale-leaseback transaction, the value to be received by the Company in connection with the sale-leaseback transaction, the timing to close on the sale-leaseback transaction and the Company's use of proceeds related thereto, the Company's new DISH Network agreement, the Company's expected performance for the remainder of 2022, and the Company's belief about the state of consumer demand are forward-looking. The Company often use words such as anticipates, believes, estimates, expects, intends, seeks, predicts, hopes, should, plans, will, or the negative of these terms and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward looking-statements contain these words. These statements are based on management's current expectations and accordingly are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from the expectations contained herein due to various important factors, including (but not limited to): variability in consumer preferences, shopping behaviors, spending and debt levels; the general economic and credit environment, including COVID-19; interest rates; seasonal variations in consumer purchasing activities; the ability to achieve the most effective product category mixes to maximize sales and margin objectives; competitive pressures on sales and sales promotions; pricing and gross sales margins; the level of cable and satellite distribution for the Company’s programming and the associated fees or estimated cost savings from contract renegotiations; the Company’s ability to establish and maintain acceptable commercial terms with third-party vendors and other third parties with whom the Company has contractual relationships, and to successfully manage key vendor and shipping relationships and develop key partnerships and proprietary and exclusive brands; the ability to manage operating expenses successfully and the Company’s working capital levels; the ability to remain compliant with the Company’s credit facilities covenants; customer acceptance of the Company’s branding strategy and its repositioning as a video commerce Company; the ability to respond to changes in consumer shopping patterns and preferences, and changes in technology and consumer viewing patterns; changes to the Company’s management and information systems infrastructure; challenges to the Company’s data and information security; changes in governmental or regulatory requirements; including without limitation, regulations of the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission, and adverse outcomes from regulatory proceedings; litigation or governmental proceedings affecting the Company’s operations; significant events (including disasters, weather events or events attracting significant television coverage) that either cause an interruption of television coverage or that divert viewership from its programming; disruptions in the Company’s distribution of its network broadcast to customers; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights; the Company’s ability to obtain and retain key executives and employees; the Company’s ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers; changes in shipping costs; expenses related to the actions of activist or hostile shareholders; the Company’s ability to offer new or innovative products and customer acceptance of the same; changes in customer viewing habits of television programming; logistics costs including the price of gasoline and transportation; and the risks described from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 


Primary Logo

