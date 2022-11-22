iMedia Brands Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- ShopHQ Relaunched on Dish Network on November 21

iMedia Strengthens Balance Sheet - Signs $48 million Sale-Leaseback Letter of Intent

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company” or “iMedia”) (NASDAQ: IMBI, IMBIL) today announced results for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022.

CEO Commentary – Tim Peterman, CEO

“Tough economic conditions increasingly distract consumers; therefore, our priority is to ensure we strengthen our balance sheet and build our core businesses to serve our customers.

Our 2022 debt & liquidity management plan is ahead of schedule. On November 8 we executed a letter of intent with a real estate investment firm to sell three of iMedia’s four buildings for gross proceeds of $48 million in a sale-leaseback transaction. We plan to use our net operating loss carryforwards to offset the taxable gain. Our use of proceeds plan is to retire existing debt, including the $28.5 million Green Lake term loan, and increase working capital. We remain confident this transaction will close in Q4.

For the seventh successive quarter, iMedia posted year-over-year customer file growth in Q3, this time 15%. This KPI proves that our strategy of increasing our Q3 promotional activity in our core businesses was successful.

In light of the short-term challenges we faced with the DISH carriage disruption on ShopHQ and the negative impacts from the Ukraine and Russia conflict on 1-2-3.tv, our Q3 net sales only declined 6% year-over-year. In short, our unique media strategy of building television networks supported by three distinct revenue streams, T-commerce, ecommerce, and advertising, provides us with a competitive advantage in today’s crowded media landscape.

As we announced yesterday, ShopHQ relaunched on the DISH Network, ending the six-month carriage disruption pressuring our financial performance. DISH customers can once again engage with their favorite ShopHQ hosts and brands on the same channel location as before.”

Third Quarter and Year-To-Date 2022 Financial Highlights:

Q3 Net sales were $123 million, a 5.7% decrease over the same prior year period, primarily driven by ShopHQ’s year-over-year net sales decline from the carriage disruption with DISH. Year-to-date net sales were $411 million, a 15.0% increase over the same prior year period.

Q3 Gross margin was 41.8%, roughly flat to the same prior year period. Year-to-date gross margin was 39.2%, a 231 basis-point decline compared to the same prior year period, primarily driven by 1-2-3.tv’s lower margin posted in the first half of 2022.

Q3 Net loss was $21.3 million, compared to a $9.5 million Net loss for the same prior year period. The $11.8 million increase in Net loss was primarily driven by the Company’s capital allocation decision to terminate its Shaq licensing agreement, resulting in a $10 million non-cash write-off during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.6 million, a 14% decrease over the same prior year-period. This decrease was primarily driven by our year-over-year net sales decline from the carriage disruption with DISH.

Consolidated Third Quarter and Year-to- Date 2022 Results:

For the Three-Month Periods Ended For the Nine-Month Periods Ended October 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 Change October 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 Change Net Sales $ 123.3 $ 130.7 (6 %) $ 411.0 $ 357.3 15 % Gross Margin % 41.8 % 41.6 % 13 bps 39.2 % 41.5 % (231 bps ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest $ - $ - - $ (0.4 ) $ (0.3 ) (47 %) Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (21.3 ) $ (9.5 ) (124 %) $ (45.9 ) $ (17.0 ) (170 %) EPS $ (0.72 ) $ (0.44 ) (64 %) $ (1.77 ) $ (0.91 ) (95 %) Adjusted EBITDA $ 8.6 $ 10.1 (14 %) $ 22.9 $ 26.5 (14 %)

Segment Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2022 Highlights:

For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Three-Month Period Ended October 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 Media Media Consumer Commerce Consumer Commerce Entertainment

Brands Services Consolidated

Entertainment

Brands Services Consolidated Net Sales $ 101.2 $ 9.5 $ 12.6 $ 123.3 $ 105.5 $ 13.7 $ 11.5 $ 130.7 Gross Profit $ 42.6 $ 5.4 $ 3.5 $ 51.5 $ 44.4 $ 6.6 $ 3.4 $ 54.4 Operating Income (Loss) $ (19.3 ) $ 2.1 $ 1.9 $ (15.3 ) $ (6.8 ) $ 0.3 $ 0.5 $ (6.0 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.3 $ 2.8 $ 2.6 $ 8.6 $ 7.3 $ 0.8 $ 2.0 $ 10.1 For the Nine-Month Period Ended For the Nine-Month Period Ended October 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 Media Media Consumer Commerce Consumer Commerce Entertainment

Brands Services Consolidated

Entertainment

Brands Services Consolidated

Net Sales $ 341.6 $ 32.6 $ 36.8 $ 411.0 $ 313.5 $ 29.2 $ 14.6 $ 357.3 Gross Profit $ 135.1 $ 16.2 $ 10.0 $ 161.3 $ 129.0 $ 14.7 $ 4.7 $ 148.4 Operating Income (Loss) $ (41.4 ) $ 6.6 $ 4.2 $ (30.6 ) $ (11.6 ) $ 0.9 $ 0.3 $ (10.4 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 8.2 $ 8.0 $ 6.7 $ 22.9 $ 20.9 $ 3.7 $ 2.0 $ 26.5

Entertainment & Consumer Brands Segments’ Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2022 Key Operating Metrics:

Entertainment + Consumer Brands For the Three-Month Periods Ended For the Nine-Month Periods Ended October 29, October 30, October 29, October 30, Description 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Net Units (000s) 2,418 1,986 22 % 8,671 5,261 65 % Average Selling Price (ASP) $ 41 $ 55 (25 %) $ 39 $ 59 (34 %) Return Rate % 16.0 % 15.8 % 17 bps 17.2 % 16.0 % 122 bps Total Customers - 12 Month Rolling (000s) 1,416 1,229 15 % Entertainment + Consumer Brands For the Three-Month Periods Ended For the Nine-Month Periods Ended October 29, October 30, October 29, October 30, % of Net Merchandise Sales by Category 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Jewelry & Watches 34 % 35 % (121 bps) 37 % 40 % (303 bps) Home & Consumer Electronics 22 % 16 % 560 bps 19 % 15 % 400 bps Beauty & Health 21 % 25 % (362 bps) 20 % 24 % (426 bps) Fashion & Accessories 22 % 23 % (77 bps) 24 % 21 % 330 bps Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(a) For the three-month periods and year-to-date periods ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021, period-over-period comparison of the key operating metrics above are impacted by the addition of 1-2-3.tv in the three-month period and year-to-date period ended October 29, 2022, particularly the ASP metric because 1-2-3.tv’s ASP is below $25.



Liquidity and Capital Resources:

As of October 29, 2022, total unrestricted cash was $9.1 million. We expect to complete the sale-leaseback transaction for estimated gross proceeds of $48 million in Q4. We plan to use our net operating loss carryforwards to offset the taxable gain and our planned uses of proceeds are to reduce debt and increase working capital.

Outlook:

For the fourth quarter 2022, we expect the holiday season to be challenging and promotional. Accordingly, we anticipate reporting net sales of approximately $177 million, which is a 9% decline over the same prior year period. We anticipate reporting adjusted EBITDA of approximately $16 million, which is a 6% increase over the same prior year period. We continue to expect positive quarterly earnings per share in Q4 2022.

For the full-year 2022, we anticipate reporting revenue of approximately $588 million, which is a 7% increase compared to full year 2021. We expect to report full year adjusted EBITDA of $39 million, a 7% decline compared to prior year.

A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome and timing of certain significant items, including mergers and acquisitions, other transactions, settlements, integration activities, customer concessions, restructuring activities, and certain tax related events. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on earnings and cash flow measures determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) for the applicable future period.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI, IMBIL) is a global media company capitalizing on the convergence of entertainment, ecommerce, and advertising. The Company owns and operates four television networks, ShopHQ, 1-2-3.tv, ShopBulldogTV and ShopHQHealth. It’s flagship television network, ShopHQ is nationally distributed in the U.S. to over 90 million homes via its affiliation agreements with cable, satellite, and broadcast platforms, and it reaches additional viewers through its social platforms and its OTT Apps available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Samsung Smart-televisions.

iMedia’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market stock exchange under the ticker IMBI. iMedia’s 8.5% bonds are also publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker IMBIL and pay holders 8.5% interest quarterly in arrears on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31.

iMEDIA BRANDS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share and per share data) October 29, January 29, 2022 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 9,071 $ 11,295 Restricted Cash 1,500 1,893 Accounts receivable, net 55,351 78,947 Inventories 119,687 116,256 Current portion of television broadcast rights, net 21,016 27,521 Prepaid expenses and other 11,424 18,340 Total current assets 218,049 254,252 Property and equipment, net 46,910 48,225 Television broadcast rights, net 62,090 74,821 Goodwill 89,323 99,050 Intangible assets, net 26,293 27,940 Other assets 19,379 18,359 TOTAL ASSETS $ 462,044 $ 522,647 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 87,168 $ 89,046 Accrued liabilities 37,144 44,388 Current portion of television broadcast rights obligations 30,296 31,921 Current portion of long-term debt 7,100 14,031 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,346 2,331 Deferred revenue 121 427 Total current liabilities 164,175 182,144 Long term broadcast rights liability 63,566 81,268 Long-term debt, net 186,399 176,432 Long-term operating lease liabilities 3,354 5,169 Deferred tax liability 5,183 5,285 Other long term liabilities 2,741 2,986 Total liabilities 425,418 453,284 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 per share par value, 400,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 per share par value, 49,600,000 and 29,600,000 shares authorized as of October 29, 2022 and January 29, 2022; 28,916,847 and 21,571,387 shares issued and outstanding as of October 29, 2022 and January 29, 2022 256 216 Additional paid-in capital 561,710 538,627 Accumulated deficit (515,347 ) (469,463 ) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income/(loss) (9,993 ) (2,429 ) Total shareholders’ equity 36,626 66,951 Equity of the non-controlling interest — 2,412 Total equity 36,626 69,363 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 462,044 $ 522,647





iMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three-Month Periods Ended For the Nine-Month Periods Ended October 29, October 30, October 29, October 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 123,264 $ 130,681 $ 411,042 $ 357,325 Cost of sales 71,754 76,260 249,782 208,911 Gross profit 51,510 54,421 161,260 148,414 Gross Profit % 41.8 % 41.6 % 39.2 % 41.5 % Operating expense: Distribution and selling 35,261 39,302 115,150 108,907 General and administrative 21,185 10,746 44,818 24,569 Depreciation and amortization 8,778 9,741 27,421 24,727 Restructuring costs 1,551 634 4,490 634 Total operating expense 66,775 60,423 191,879 158,837 Operating loss (15,265 ) (6,002 ) (30,619 ) (10,423 ) Other income (expense): Interest income and other 20 85 230 124 Interest expense (6,038 ) (3,551 ) (15,931 ) (6,245 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability - - 1,937 - Loss on divestiture - - (985 ) - Loss on debt extinguishment - (9 ) (884 ) (663 ) Total other expense (6,018 ) (3,475 ) (15,633 ) (6,784 ) Loss before income taxes (21,283 ) (9,477 ) (46,252 ) (17,207 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (15 ) (15 ) (47 ) (45 ) Net loss (21,298 ) (9,492 ) (46,299 ) (17,252 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest - - (415 ) (282 ) Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (21,298 ) $ (9,492 ) $ (45,884 ) $ (16,970 ) Net loss per common share $ (0.72 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (1.77 ) $ (0.91 ) Net loss per common share ---assuming dilution $ (0.72 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (1.77 ) $ (0.91 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 29,415,680 21,503,340 25,932,294 18,710,658 Diluted 29,415,680 21,503,340 25,932,294 18,710,658





IMEDIA BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) For the Three-Month Period Ended October 29, 2022 For the Three-Month Period Ended October 30, 2021 Media Media Consumer Commerce Consumer Commerce Entertainment Brands Services Consolidated Entertainment Brands Services Consolidated Net Loss $ (21,298 ) $ (9,492 ) Adjustments: Television Broadcast Rights Amortization 6,617 7,926 Depreciation and Amortization, other 2,999 2,751 Interest, net 6,018 3,466 Tax 15 15 EBITDA (as defined) $ (9,828 ) $ 1,913 $ 2,266 $ (5,649 ) $ 3,516 $ 554 $ 596 $ 4,666 A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: EBITDA (as defined) $ (9,828 ) $ 1,913 $ 2,266 $ (5,649 ) $ 3,516 $ 554 $ 596 $ 4,666 Adjustments: - Transaction, Settlement and Integration costs, net (a) 10,824 887 82 11,793 2,205 256 1,374 3,835 Non-Cash Share-Based Compensation 952 - - 952 949 - - 949 Loss on Debt Extinguishment - - - - 9 - - 9 Restructuring Costs 1,341 - 210 1,551 626 8 - 634 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,289 $ 2,800 $ 2,558 $ 8,647 $ 7,305 $ 818 $ 1,970 $ 10,093 For the Nine-Month Period Ended October 29, 2022 For the Nine-Month Period Ended October 30, 2021 Media Media Consumer Commerce Consumer Commerce Entertainment Brands Services Consolidated Entertainment Brands Services Consolidated Net Loss $ (45,884 ) $ (16,970 ) Adjustments: Television Broadcast Rights Amortization 19,689 19,121 Depreciation and Amortization, other 10,358 8,444 Interest, net 15,701 6,121 Loss on divestiture 985 - Change in fair value of warrant liability (1,937 ) - Tax 47 45 EBITDA (as defined) $ (13,269 ) $ 7,264 $ 4,964 $ (1,041 ) $ 14,492 $ 1,675 $ 594 $ 16,761 A reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: EBITDA (as defined) $ (13,269 ) $ 7,264 $ 4,964 $ (1,041 ) $ 14,492 $ 1,675 $ 594 $ 16,761 Adjustments: - Transaction, Settlement and Integration costs, net (a) 12,671 731 1,503 14,905 2,370 2,013 1,374 5,757 Non-Cash Share-Based Compensation 3,061 - - 3,061 2,385 - - 2,385 Loss on Debt Extinguishment 884 - - 884 663 - - 663 Other 618 - - 618 Restructuring Costs 4,280 - 210 4,490 626 8 - 634 One Time Customer Adjustment - - - - 341 - - 341 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,245 $ 7,995 $ 6,677 $ 22,917 $ 20,877 $ 3,696 $ 1,968 $ 26,541





(a) Transaction, settlement and integration costs for the three-month and year-to-date periods ended October 29, 2022, includes Shaq licensing contract separation costs, transaction and integration costs related to 1-2-3.tv, iMDS and Christopher & Banks transactions. Transaction, settlement and integration costs for the three-month and year-to-date periods ended and October 30, 2021, includes transaction and integration costs related to 1-2-3.tv, iMDS and Christopher & Banks transactions.

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income (loss) for the respective periods excluding depreciation and amortization expense, interest income (expense) and income taxes. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding non-operating gains (losses); executive and management transition costs; one-time customer concessions; restructuring costs; non-cash impairment charges and write downs; transaction, settlement, and integration costs, net; rebranding costs; and non-cash share-based compensation expense. The Company has included the “adjusted EBITDA” measure in its EBITDA reconciliation in order to adequately assess the operating performance of its segments and in order to maintain comparability to its analyst's coverage and financial guidance, when given. Management believes that the adjusted EBITDA measure allows investors to make a meaningful comparison between its business operating results over different periods of time with those of other similar companies. In addition, management uses adjusted EBITDA as a metric to evaluate operating performance under the Company’s management and executive incentive compensation programs. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are both non-GAAP measures and should not be construed as an alternative to operating income (loss), net income (loss) or to cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be construed as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has included a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA in this release.

