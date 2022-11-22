Dycom Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter Highlights



Contract revenues of $1.042 billion ; 22.1% growth

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $114.6 million

Net Income of $54.0 million, or $1.80 per common share diluted



PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today its results for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022. Contract revenues were $1.042 billion for the quarter ended October 29, 2022, compared to $854.0 million in the year ago period, an increase of 22.1%. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $114.6 million, or 11.0% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended October 29, 2022, compared to $83.1 million, or 9.7% of contract revenues, in the year ago period.

Net income was $54.0 million, or $1.80 per common share diluted, for the quarter ended October 29, 2022, compared to $28.7 million, or $0.94 per common share diluted, in the year ago period. Results for the quarters ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021 include income tax benefits of $3.2 million, or $0.11 per common share diluted, and $3.0 million, or $0.10 per common share diluted, respectively, for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards and for credits related to tax filings for prior years.

Year-to-Date Highlights

Contract revenues were $2.891 billion for the nine months ended October 29, 2022, compared to $2.369 billion for the nine months ended October 30, 2021. Contract revenues increased 22.2% organically after excluding $3.9 million of contract revenues from storm restoration services in the comparable year ago period. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $283.0 million, or 9.8% of contract revenues, for the nine months ended October 29, 2022, compared to $201.0 million, or 8.5% of contract revenues, in the comparable year ago period.

Net income was $117.4 million, or $3.91 per common share diluted, for the nine months ended October 29, 2022. For the comparable year ago period, net income was $47.8 million, or $1.54 per common share diluted. Results for the nine months ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021 include income tax benefits of $7.6 million, or $0.25 per common share diluted, and $5.8 million, or $0.19 per common share diluted, respectively, for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards and for credits related to tax filings for prior years.

During the nine months ended October 29, 2022, the Company purchased 304,030 shares of its own common stock in open market transactions for $28.5 million at an average price of $93.85 per share.

Outlook

The Company expects contract revenues for the quarter ending January 28, 2023 to increase by mid- to high-single digit as a percentage of contract revenues as compared to the quarter ended January 29, 2022. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contract revenues is expected to increase modestly for the quarter ending January 28, 2023 as compared to the quarter ended January 29, 2022. For additional information regarding the Company’s outlook, please see the presentation materials available on the Company’s website posted in connection with the conference call discussed below.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, the Company may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures in the press release tables that follow.

Conference Call Information and Other Selected Data

The Company will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2023 third quarter results on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Interested parties may participate in the question and answer session of the conference call by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0369368b0c7644b086408460275d7ef8. Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Participants are encouraged to join approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

For all other attendees, a live listen-only audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, can be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z2ivk522. A replay of the live webcast and the related materials will be available on the Company's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com for approximately 120 days following the event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements include those related to the outlook for the quarter ending January 28, 2023, including, but not limited to, those statements found under the “Outlook” section of this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, estimates and projections, are made solely as of the date these statements are made, and are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and occurrences discussed in these forward-looking statements to differ materially from those referenced or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The most significant of these known risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include future economic conditions and trends including the potential impacts of an inflationary economic environment, customer capital budgets and spending priorities, the availability and cost of materials, equipment and labor necessary to perform our work, the adequacy of the Company’s insurance and other reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts, whether the carrying value of the Company’s assets may be impaired, the future impact of any acquisitions or dispositions, adjustments and cancellations of the Company’s projects, the impact to the Company’s backlog from project cancellations or postponements, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of varying climate and weather conditions, the anticipated outcome of other contingent events, including litigation or regulatory actions involving the Company, the adequacy of our liquidity, the availability of financing to address our financial needs, the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness, the impact of restrictions imposed by the Company’s credit agreement, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited October 29, 2022 January 29, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 65,285 $ 310,757 Accounts receivable, net 1,244,482 895,898 Contract assets 53,319 24,539 Inventories 107,135 81,291 Income tax receivable — 12,729 Other current assets 42,797 30,876 Total current assets 1,513,018 1,356,090 Property and equipment, net 337,175 294,798 Operating lease right-of-use assets 66,083 61,101 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 362,623 374,317 Other assets 26,397 31,918 Total assets $ 2,305,296 $ 2,118,224 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 200,980 $ 155,896 Current portion of debt 17,500 17,500 Contract liabilities 14,419 18,512 Accrued insurance claims 41,594 36,805 Operating lease liabilities 26,522 24,641 Income taxes payable 9,585 233 Other accrued liabilities 160,500 128,209 Total current liabilities 471,100 381,796 Long-term debt 811,350 823,251 Accrued insurance claims - non-current 48,719 48,238 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 39,513 36,519 Deferred tax liabilities, net - non-current 59,416 55,674 Other liabilities 16,582 14,202 Total liabilities 1,446,680 1,359,680 Total stockholders’ equity 858,616 758,544 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,305,296 $ 2,118,224





DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Unaudited Quarter Quarter Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended October 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 October 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 Contract revenues $ 1,042,423 $ 853,973 $ 2,890,996 $ 2,369,038 Costs of earned revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization 850,897 705,865 2,394,606 1,977,243 General and administrative1 78,798 66,899 221,514 198,640 Depreciation and amortization 35,454 37,766 107,436 115,307 Total 965,149 810,530 2,723,556 2,291,190 Interest expense, net (10,592 ) (9,132 ) (29,057 ) (24,343 ) Loss on debt extinguishment2 — — — (62 ) Other income, net 2,474 564 9,856 4,267 Income before income taxes 69,156 34,875 148,239 57,710 Provision for income taxes3 15,144 6,158 30,835 9,930 Net income $ 54,012 $ 28,717 $ 117,404 $ 47,780 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 1.83 $ 0.95 $ 3.97 $ 1.57 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.80 $ 0.94 $ 3.91 $ 1.54 Shares used in computing earnings per common share: Basic 29,524,516 30,172,254 29,561,172 30,426,337 Diluted 29,978,795 30,614,706 30,007,257 30,928,890





DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited CONTRACT REVENUES, NON-GAAP ORGANIC CONTRACT REVENUES, AND GROWTH %’s Quarter Quarter Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended October 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 October 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 Contract Revenues - GAAP $ 1,042,423 $ 853,973 $ 2,890,996 $ 2,369,038 Contract Revenues - GAAP Organic Growth % 22.1 % 22.0 % Contract Revenues - GAAP $ 1,042,423 $ 853,973 $ 2,890,996 $ 2,369,038 Revenues from storm restoration services — — — (3,869 ) Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues $ 1,042,423 $ 853,973 $ 2,890,996 $ 2,365,169 Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues Growth % 22.1 % 22.2 %





NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA Quarter Quarter Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended October 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 October 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 Reconciliation of net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 54,012 $ 28,717 $ 117,404 $ 47,780 Interest expense, net 10,592 9,132 29,057 24,343 Provision for income taxes 15,144 6,158 30,835 9,930 Depreciation and amortization 35,454 37,766 107,436 115,307 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization ("EBITDA") 115,202 81,773 284,732 197,360 Gain on sale of fixed assets (5,135 ) (415 ) (13,991 ) (4,259 ) Stock-based compensation expense 4,515 1,789 12,273 7,838 Loss on debt extinguishment2 — — — 62 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 114,582 $ 83,147 $ 283,014 $ 201,001 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA % of contract revenues 11.0 % 9.7 % 9.8 % 8.5 %

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In the Company’s quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, it may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company believes that the presentation of certain Non-GAAP financial measures in these materials provides information that is useful to investors because it allows for a more direct comparison of the Company’s performance for the period reported with the Company’s performance in prior periods. The Company cautions that Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported GAAP results. Management defines the Non-GAAP financial measures used as follows:

Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues - contract revenues from businesses that are included for the entire period in both the current and prior year periods, excluding contract revenues from storm restoration services. Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenue change percentage is calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues from the comparable prior year period divided by the comparable prior year period Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues. Management believes Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues is a helpful measure for comparing the Company’s revenue performance with prior periods. For comparison purposes, Lumen’s Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenue and Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenue Growth percentage excludes the estimated contract revenues for the quarters ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021 related to the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrier) business in 20 states it sold to Brightspeed on October 3, 2022.





Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of fixed assets, stock-based compensation expense, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is a helpful measure for comparing the Company’s operating performance with prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies with different capital structures or tax rates.





Notes

1 Includes stock-based compensation expense of $4.5 million and $1.8 million for the quarters ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021, respectively, and $12.3 million and $7.8 million for the nine months ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021, respectively.

2 During the nine months ended October 30, 2021, the Company recognized a loss on debt extinguishment of $0.1 million in connection with the amendment and restatement of its credit agreement maturing in April 2026.

3 Results include income tax benefits of $3.2 million, or $0.11 per common share diluted, and $3.0 million, or $0.10 per common share diluted for the quarters ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021, respectively, for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards and for credits related to tax filings for prior years.

Results for the nine months ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021 include income tax benefits of $7.6 million, or $0.25 per common share diluted, and $5.8 million, or $0.19 per common share diluted, respectively, for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards and for credits related to tax filings for prior years.