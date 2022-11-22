Submit Release
Black Friday Garmin Watch Deals (2022): Early Instinct, fenix, Forerunner & More Deals Highlighted by Consumer Walk

The top early Garmin watch deals for Black Friday 2022, including Garmin Instinct Tactical Edition, fenix 7 multi-sport watch & more GPS watch sales

BOSTON, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early Black Friday Garmin watch deals are underway. Review the latest deals on the Approach golfing watch, epix premium active smartwatch, Venu GPS watches & more. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Garmin Watch Deals:

Save up to $170 on Garmin smartwatches & wearables (Garmin.com)
Save up to 43% on a wide range of Garmin watches (Walmart.com)

More Smartwatch Deals:

Save up to 46% on a wide range of smartwatches and fitness trackers (Walmart.com)

