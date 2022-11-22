Global Dual Screen Laptops Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints

Dual Screen Laptops Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's Dual Screen Laptops Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Dual Screen Laptops Global Market Report 2022”, the dual screen laptops market is predicted to reach a value of $2.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. dual screen laptops market is expected to grow to $3.04 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Rising consumer demand with improved internet infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of the dual screen laptops market going forward.

Technologically advanced upgrades for the products are a key trend in the dual-screen laptops market. Major companies operating in the dual-screen laptops market are coming up with technologically advanced upgrades for their products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2022, the ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG), a Taiwan-based gaming laptop manufacturing division of ASUSTek Computer Inc., launched the Zephyrus Duo 16, the world's most powerful dual-screen laptop with flagship components and top-tier performance with brand-new Nebula HDR Display paired with incredibly powerful GPU and CPU options, the Zephyrus Duo 16 elevates the gaming experience.

The dual-screen laptops market consists of sales of dual-screen laptops by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by individuals for performing numerous tasks or multiple tasks on a computer at the same time. Dual-screen laptops refer to portable computers that have two screens either positioned next to each other or one on top of the other. Both screens are usually of the same size, and one screen may or may not be a touchscreen.

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Screen Size: Up to 12.9 Inch, 13 Inch to 15 Inch, More than 15 Inch

• By Price Outlook: Up to USD 1,500, More than USD 1,500

• By End Use Industry: BFSI, Automotive, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Other End Use Industries

• By Geography: The global dual screen laptops market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as ASUSTek Computer Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., Lenovo Group Limited, Microsoft Corporation

Dual Screen Laptops Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides dual screen laptops global market research, dual screen laptops global market analysis and an overview of dual screen laptops global market.

