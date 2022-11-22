Global Ethyl Acetate Market Key Opportunities And Strategies

Ethyl Acetate Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Ethyl Acetate Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Ethyl Acetate Market Report 2022” forecasts the ethyl acetate market industry to reach a value of $4.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The ethyl acetate market is expected to grow to $5.65 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

The increasing demand for paints and coatings is expected to propel the growth of the ethyl acetate market.

Ethyl Acetate Market Trends

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the ethyl acetate market. Major companies operating in the ethyl acetate market are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. For instance, in October 2020, Linde plc, a Germany-based company operating in industrial gases and the production of ethyl acetate, launched Linde EDHOX ethylene technology. Linde EDHOX ethylene technology works on catalytic technology, a chemical process in which the catalyst or substrate is added to change the pace of the reaction to get the desired result. Linde EDHOX is an oxidative process that converts ethane into ethylene and acetic acid in mild conditions in a commercial-size reactor.

Ethyl Acetate Market Overview

The ethyl acetate market consists of sales of ethyl acetate by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as solvents in paints, coatings, cleaning mixtures, decaffeinating coffee beans, and others. Ethyl acetate is the acetate ester organic compound formed by the combination of acetic acid and ethanol. It’s a colorless liquid with a fruity odour that has less density than water and vaporises in air. Ethyl acetate is a natural product found in various plants such as vitis rotundifolia, cinnamomum burmannii, and others.

Ethyl Acetate Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Sales Channel: Direct Company Sale, Direct Import, Distributors and Traders.

• By Application: Adhesives and Sealants, Paints and Coatings, Pigments, Process Solvents, Intermediates, Other Applications.

• By End-user Industry: Automotive, Artificial Leather, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Other End-user Industries.

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Celanese Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Ineos Capital Limited, Jiangsu Sopo Group Co Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, Kai Co Ltd, Sipchem Company

Ethyl Acetate Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides ethyl acetate global market analysis and in-depth ethyl acetate market research. The market report analyzes ethyl acetate global market size, ethyl acetate global market segments, ethyl acetate global market growth drivers, ethyl acetate global market trends, ethyl acetate global market growth across geographies, and ethyl acetate global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

