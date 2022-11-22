Global Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2022”, the healthcare adhesive tapes market is predicted to reach a value of $31.63 billion in 2021 to $34.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare adhesive tapes industry is expected to grow to $45.45 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

The increasing number of accidental cases due to heavy trafficking is expected to propel the healthcare adhesive tape market growth going forward.

Key Trends In The Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare adhesive tapes market. Major companies operating in the healthcare adhesive tape market are focused on developing new products to strengthen their position in the healthcare adhesive tapes market. For instance, in April 2022, 3M Inc, a US-based medical devices company operating in the healthcare adhesive tapes market launched, 3M spun lace extended wear adhesive tape on the liner, 4576, a healthcare adhesive tape with a white spunlaced polyester nonwoven backing, coated with a unique pressure-sensitive acrylic adhesive used for longer wear applications, for up to 21 days. The innovative polyester nonwoven tape was developed for extended wear devices requiring attachment to the skin for up to a 21-day wear time.

Overview Of The Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market

The healthcare adhesive tapes market consists of sales of healthcare adhesive tapes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to offer the holding of a bandage or other dressing onto a wound. Healthcare adhesive tape refers to pressure-sensitive tape that sticks and stays in place with firm pressure. They can be made from various materials, but most are breathable for comfort and ease of use.

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Resin Type: Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Other Resin Types

• By Backing Material Type: Paper, Fabric, Plastic, Other Backing Material Types

• By Application: Surgery, Wound Dressing, Splints, Secure IV Line, Ostomy Seal, Hygiene, Bandages, Transdermal Patches, and Blister Protection, Diagnostic, Monitoring and Medical Devices, and Optical Care, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global healthcare adhesive tapes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as 3M, Cardinal Health Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, NICHIBAN Co. Ltd., Smith & Nephew, Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides healthcare adhesive tapes market outlook and in-depth healthcare adhesive tapes global market research. The market report analyzes healthcare adhesive tapes global market size, healthcare adhesive tapes global market growth drivers, healthcare adhesive tapes global market segments, healthcare adhesive tapes global market major players, healthcare adhesive tapes global market growth across geographies, and healthcare adhesive tapes global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The healthcare adhesive tapes global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

