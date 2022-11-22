Organic Acids Market Size, Structure, Share, Trends, Growth, Statistics, Opportunity and Forecast by 2022-2027

Organic Acids Market

According to IMARC Group’s latest report the global organic acids market size to reach US$ 36.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.26%.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Organic Acids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global organic acids market size reached US$ 22.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 36.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.26% during 2022-2027.

Organic acids refer to compounds characterized by weak acidic properties and low molecular mass that do not dissociate completely in the presence of water. Propionic, gluconic, carboxyl, formic, lactic, citric, malic, and benzoic are some common organic acids. They are produced through fermentation of molasses, biomass starch, or agro-industrial residues, including the coffee husk, wheat bran, citric pulps, soybean, sugarcane, corn cobs, cassava bagasse, apple pomace, press-mud, and fruit peels. Organic acids are used as acidulants, flavorants, antioxidants, emulsifiers, flavor enhancers, and preservatives. As a result, they find extensive applications across the pharmaceuticals, agriculture, animal feed, and food and beverage (F&B) industries.

𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The widespread product adoption in the F&B industry as food additives and preservatives to prevent food deterioration and extend product shelf life is one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, the increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products manufactured using organic acids to prevent the outgrowth of pathogens due to the hectic schedules and busy lifestyles of the masses is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the introduction of bio-based organic acids produced through renewable resources, making them a sustainable alternative to conventional petrochemical-derived commodities, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the widespread utilization of organic acids in the pharmaceutical industry to prepare multiple drugs and increasing product demand as a substitute for antibiotic growth promoters (AGP) in animal feed, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• BASF SE

• Cargill Incorporated

• Celanese Corporation

• Dow Inc.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd.

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has categorized the market based on type, source and end user.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Acetic Acid

• Citric Acid

• Formic Acid

• Lactic Acid

• Gluconic Acid

• Fumaric Acid

• Itaconic Acid

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞:

• Biomass

• Molasses

• Starch

• Chemical Synthesis

• Argo-Industrial Residue

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

• Food and Beverage

• Animal Feed

• Chemical and Industrial

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care

• Agriculture

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

