Global Large SUVs Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints

Large SUVs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Large SUVs Global Market Report 2022”, the large SUVs market is predicted to reach a value of $360.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The large SUVs market is expected to grow to $516.99 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

The rising popularity of sports utility vehicles among users is expected to propel the growth of the large SUV market going forward

Key Trends In The Large SUVs Market

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the large SUV market. Major companies operating in large SUVs are introducing new products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in March 2020, Volkswagen, a Germany-based manufacturer of large SUVs launched Touareg R. The unique feature of this SUV is that it is featured a hybrid model that consists of a 2,995 cm3 V6 turbocharged gasoline engine that delivers the 100 kW (136 PS), 250 kW (340 PS) electric drive motor, and a lithium-ion battery built into the luggage compartment underbody.

Overview Of The Large SUVs Market

The large SUV market consists of sales of large SUV vehicles by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by individuals for comfortable driving with extra seating and cargo space. Large SUVs refer to sport utility vehicles that are larger with a seating capacity of 7-8 passengers, larger cargo space, higher strength, and off-road capability.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Fuel Type: Petrol, Diesel, Electric, Other Fuel Types

• By Price Range: Medium, Premium

• By Geography: The global large SUVs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Stellantis N.V., Toyota Motor Corporation, Groupe Renault, Volkswagen, Hyundai Motor Company, Volvo Cars, Suzuki Motor Corporation

