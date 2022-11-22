MoIT, Central Retail Vietnam help Vietnamese firms expand export markets

VIETNAM, November 22 -

HÀ NỘI — The European-American Market Department and the Domestic Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will collaborate with Central Retail Vietnam to support Vietnamese businesses to expand their export markets.

This consensus followed a cooperation agreement inked between the three sides on the sideline of the Vietnamese Goods Week in Thailand 2022 held in Bangkok last week.

Under the agreement which will be effective until 2025, the three parties will further assist Vietnamese businesses in participating in foreign distribution systems and strengthening their capacities in the distribution field in Việt Nam, while building a system of sustainable suppliers for Central Retail.

They will support Vietnamese suppliers, manufacturers and businesses to meet the standards of importing countries and provide them with guidance about relevant procedures and laws.

Furthermore, they will help industry associations and businesses improve the quality of their goods, typically agricultural and aquatic products, processed and consumer food products so that they could bring these products to foreign distribution systems.

In addition, they will also coordinate to support Vietnamese manufacturers and businesses to introduce Vietnamese products on Thai online retail systems.

For its part, Central Retail will consider increasing the percentage of Vietnamese goods at Central Retail's system in Việt Nam while working closely with the MoIT to organise at least one Vietnamese Goods Week each year at Central Retail's shopping centres abroad. — VNS