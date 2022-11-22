HCM City hosts S.E.A Connect

VIETNAM, November 22 -

HCM CITY — S.E.A Connect, the trade fair dedicated to facilitating market access for international F&B and Retail brands entering Southeast Asia, will be held in HCM City on Friday.

Organised by Simple Group from Singapore, the fair aims to provide a platform for entrepreneurs and potential franchisees in Việt Nam to network and connect with over 30 brands in the F&B and Retail sectors, which have had proven and successful business concepts in the Asia Pacific region.

Samuel Cheng, one of the co-founders of Simple Group, said: “Riding on the momentum gained from the success of MakanSingapore, and how we have continued to witness a tremendously positive response from Việt Nam's market towards new potential business opportunities, S.E.A Connect has been set up with the mission to act as the gateway for international brands to access the Southeast Asia markets, and Việt Nam has always been one of the most attractive markets in the region for these brands when considering their international expansion plan.

"With this platform, we aim to connect businesses who want to expand into Southeast Asia with the right partners in the local market."

A panel on the F&B sector will address the current situation and key driving factors, as well as explore the latest trends of Việt Nam’s F&B market, while another discussing various topics to understand modern trade insights and local consumers’ behaviours, and support international retailers navigate emerging markets like Việt Nam will be held on the sidelines of the event.

After the one-day in-person event, interested potential buyers and partners can continue their discussion with the exhibiting brands via a virtual platform, which will be live for a week after the physical event has concluded.

Việt Nam’s economy has been on a fast and strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the market intelligence and advisory firm Mordor Intelligence, the F&B industry in Việt Nam would expand at 8.65 per cent annually in 2021-26. Spending on F&B currently accounts for the highest portion of the monthly expenditure structure of consumers, at 35 per cent.

Experts anticipated that Việt Nam’s F&B market size would reach US$678 million, with a total number of consumers reaching 17.1 million by 2025, and its retail market is poised to grow by $82.7 billion during the 2022-26 period.— VNS



