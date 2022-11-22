Submit Release
Việt Nam attends fairs in China

VIETNAM, November 22 - BEIJING — Việt Nam is among the exhibitors at the 6th China-South Asia Expo and the 26th China Kunming Import and Export Fair in the city of Kunming, China’s Yunnan province, from November 19-22.

The Vietnamese embassy in Beijing in coordination with the Vietnamese Consulate General in Kunming supported 12 provinces and cities in sending samples of hundreds of their typical products to the expo, along with more than 2,000 documents, to popularise their investment, tourism and trade promotions.

This year, the event was held both online and offline due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It aims to strengthen economic and trade cooperation between South Asian countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Since the first China-South Asia Expo was held in 2013, 89 countries, regions and international organisations have joined the event.

During this year's event, multiple forums were held. — VNS

Việt Nam attends fairs in China

