Food Thickeners Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2022 to 2026

The Business Research Company’s Food Thickeners Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Food Thickeners Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the food thickeners market is expected to grow from $10.61 billion in 2021 to $11.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The food thickeners market is expected to grow to $14.85 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%.

Extensive use in food and beverages is expected to propel the growth of the food thickeners market going forward.

Food Thickeners Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the food thickeners market. Major companies operating in the food thickeners market are innovating new products to sustain their position in the food thickeners market.

Food Thickeners Market Overview

The food thickeners global market consists of sales of food thickeners by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to maintain the texture of food and also help to create texture. A food thickener refers to a substance, agent, or ingredient that is added to food to change its viscosity, with the help of thickeners, the food becomes stiffer and denser.

Food Thickeners Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Starch, Protein, Hydrocolloids

• By Source: Plant, Microbial, Animal

• By Application: Bakery, Confectionery, Sauces, Dressings, Marinades, and Gravies, Beverages, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Convenience and Processed Food

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as CP Kelco, ADM, Ingredion Incorporated, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc, Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill Inc., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, TIC Gums, Medline Industries LP, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Deosen Biochemical (Ordos) Ltd., Solvay S.A., Vikas WSP Ltd., Guar Resources LLC, and Kent Precision Foods Group Inc.

Food Thickeners Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth food thickeners global market research. The market report analyzes food thickeners global market outlook, food thickeners global market size, food thickeners global market segments, food thickeners global market growth drivers, food thickeners global market growth across geographies, food thickeners global market trends and food thickeners market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The food thickeners global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

