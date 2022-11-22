Global Point-Of-Sale Terminals Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints

Point-Of-Sale Terminals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Point-Of-Sale Terminals Global Market Report 2022”, the point-of-sale terminals market share is predicted to reach a value of $283.02 billion by 2026, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4 percent through the forecast period $89.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The point-of-sale terminals industry is expected to grow to $132.44 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The increasing demand for contactless and cashless payments is expected to propel the growth of the point-of-sale terminal market going forward.

Key Trends In The Point-Of-Sale Terminals Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the point-of-sale terminal market. Major companies operating in the point-of-sale terminal market are introducing various technological innovations to sustain their position in the point-of-sale terminal market. For instance, in September 2021, PAX Global Technology, a Chinese manufacturer of payment terminals, PIN pads, and point of sale hardware and software, launched Android payphones in Amsterdam. These payphones are smartphones with unique features like the built-in point-of-sale technology and are innovative alternatives for acquiring banks and payment services.

Overview Of The Point-Of-Sale Terminals Market

The point-of-sale terminal market consists of sales of point-of-sale terminal products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to accept payment and keep track of sales. A point-of-sale terminal is a type of computerised replacement for a cash register that requires a card PIN to enter to complete the transaction and thus processes debit and credit cards. It is a secure method of payment as it eliminates the user errors that can occur during a transaction.

Point-Of-Sale Terminals Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Mobile, Fixed

• By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

• By Technology: Biometric, Traditional

• By Operating System: Windows, Linux, MAC

• By Application: Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Warehouse, Entertainment, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global point-of-sale terminals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, NEC Corporation , Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company

