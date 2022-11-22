Gummy Supplements Market Is Booming Growth Analysis 2022-2028 with Top Players |Bayer AG, Amway Corporation, Nestle SA

Gummy Supplements Market

A popular form of dietary supplement is the gummy vitamin.

Gummy vitamins are easier to swallow than other multivitamins. Many contain as much as 8 grams of sugar per serving, which is one-third of the recommended daily limit of sugar for adults and even lower for children. The gummy vitamins have a number of benefits over traditional vitamin tablets. These products are free from dairy, high fructose corn syrup, synthetic dyes, and artificial flavors.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Bayer AG, Amway Corporation, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Nestle SA, Hero Nutritionals® LLC., Aesthetic Nutrition Pvt. Ltd (Power Gummies), Unilever PLC, and Jagzee Enterprises (Nutrazee)

Segmentation of the Global Gummy Supplements Market:

Global Gummy Supplements Market, By Product Type:

Single Vitamin

Multi Vitamin

Probiotics

Global Gummy Supplements Market, By End User:

Children

Adults

Global Gummy Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Store

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online Channel

Other Distribution Channels

Regions Covered in Gummy Supplements Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Gummy Supplements market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.