Global On-Road Motorcycles Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints

As per The Business Research Company's "On-Road Motorcycles Global Market Report 2022”, the on-road motorcycles market growth is predicted to reach a value of $55.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The on-road motorcycles market is expected to grow to $82.02 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.

The rising number of motorbike sports users is expected to propel the growth of the on-road motorcycle industry going forward.

Key Trends In The On-Road Motorcycles Market

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the on-road motorcycle market. Major companies operating in the on-road motorcycle market are developing new products to sustain their position in the on-road motorcycle market. For instance, in August 2019, Revolt Intellicorp, an India-based automotive company operating in the on-road motorcycles market launched AI-enabled electric bikes, the Revolt RV 400 and RV 300, which is an on-road street bike with unique features including a top speed of 85 km/hr and a removable battery pack, a connected helmet, with inbuilt speakers and microphone, which can be used to activate the motorcycle via voice commands, also offers riders a choice to change the sound of the electric bike.

Overview Of The On-Road Motorcycles Market

The on-road motorcycles global market consists of sales of on-road motorcycles by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to ride on paved roads and highways for everyday use. On-road motorcycles refer to on-road vehicles that are built with fiber and metallic frames with an engine and various mechanical and electronic components and are also known as street motorcycles.

On-Road Motorcycles Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Sports Bikes, Cruiser Motorcycles, Touring Motorcycles, Standard Motorcycles

• By Application: Personal, Commercial

• By End User: Offline, Online

• By Geography: The global on-road motorcycles market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Harley-Davidson Incorporation, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd, Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, BMW AG, Suzuki Motor Corporation

On-Road Motorcycles Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth on-road motorcycles market research. The market report analyzes on-road motorcycles market size, on-road motorcycles global market growth drivers, on-road motorcycles global market segments, on-road motorcycles global market major players, on-road motorcycles market growth across geographies, and on-road motorcycles market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The on-road motorcycles market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

