Global Food And Beverage Industry Pumps Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Food And Beverage Industry Pumps Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Food And Beverage Industry Pumps Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the food and beverage industry pumps market is expected to grow from $8.72 billion in 2021 to $9.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The food and beverage industry pumps market is expected to grow to $11.97 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

Increasing demand for meat and poultry is expected to propel the growth of the food and beverage industry pumps market going forward.

Food And Beverage Industry Pumps Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the foods and beverages industry pumps market. Major companies operating in the food and beverages industry pump to strengthen their position in the market.

Food And Beverage Industry Pumps Market Overview

The food and beverage industry pumps market consists of sales of food and beverage industry pumps by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to transfer, mix and semi-fluid and dose fluid substances in processing and production applications. Industrial pumps are necessary while handling liquids with high viscosities during food products such as soups, creams, syrups, yogurt, flavors, chocolates, and pastes. Pumps for food processing are manufactured from food-grade materials and have smooth surfaces to prevent contamination from food and bacteria buildup.

Food And Beverage Industry Pumps Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Pumps, Agitators, Mixers, Compressors

• By Flow: Less Than 10 Liters Per Second, 10-100 Liters Per Second, More Than 100 Liters Per Second

• By Degree of Engineering: Engineered, Configured, Standard

• By Pressure: Below 15 Bars, 15-30 Bars, Above 30 Bars

• By Application: Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Dairy and Chocolate Products, Fruits and Vegetables, Sugar, Starch, and Sweeteners, Bakery and Confectionery, Meat and Poultry

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Alfa Laval, Amixon GmbH, Ampco Pumps Company, Lewa GmbH, PCM, Charles Austen Pumps Ltd, Fristam Pumpen, GEA Group, Grundfos Pumps, Pentair plc, Industrial Flow Solutions, ITT Inc., JBT Corporation, Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH and Ksb Se & Co. KGaA.

Food And Beverage Industry Pumps Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth food and beverage industry pumps global market research. The market report gives food and beverage industry pumps global market analysis of food and beverage industry pumps global market overview and food and beverage industry pumps global market forecast market size, food and beverage industry pumps global market segments, food and beverage industry pumps market growth drivers, food and beverage industry pumps market growth across geographies, and food and beverage industry pumps market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

