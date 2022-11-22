Cookies Market Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in Cookies Market are Kellogs Co., Britannia Industries Ltd., Nestle, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., The Campbell Soup Company, Mondelez International, Danone S.A., United Biscuits, ITC, HUL, Patanjali, and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cookies market size is anticipated to bolster during the forecast period of 2022-2029 backed by the factor that it is among the most loved and consumed snacks across the globe. This crucial information is dictated by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Cookies Market, 2022-2029.”

COVID-19 Impacts:

The COVID-19 pandemic first resulted in the temporary closure of manufacturing facilities and a staffing shortage, which decreased cookie production. Manufacturers of cookies were excluded from the lockdown limitations in some nations, but the lack of output was caused by the difficulties in obtaining raw materials due to the least mobility.

The global supply chain for the market was disrupted as a result of the export and import bans enforced in a number of nations.

The transportation restrictions and distribution channel closures that created the domestic supply chain disruption had an effect on the sales and revenue of the market. Owing to initial panic buying and later due to the shutdown, supermarkets and retail establishments had a shortage of the commodity. As the demand for biscuits grew, the supply could not keep up with the demand.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By End-Use and Regional Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Kellogs Co., Britannia Industries Ltd., Nestle, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., The Campbell Soup Company, Mondelez International, Danone S.A., United Biscuits, ITC, HUL, Patanjali

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the cookies market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Kellogs Co.

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Nestle

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

The Campbell Soup Company

Inc.

Mondelez International

Danone S.A.

United Biscuits

ITC

HUL

Patanjali

Report Coverage:

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur the market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective. The regional dynamics and how they shape the market in an upward curve are presented in the following report. Moreover, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and how it is expected to affect the demand for cookies in the near future.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Consumer Spending on Bakery Goods to Spur Growth

Since individuals can readily find cookies at their local shops and stores, a wider distribution channel such as retail stores also contribute to the market growth for cookies. By increasing consumer spending on bakery goods as a result of the leading companies' varied branding initiatives, the market for biscuits is made more popular and in demand. Due to the urban population's culture shift toward a preference for breakfast in the morning, the global market for cookies is predicted to expand.

The market for cookies is growing, but competition from other snacks including chips, fruit, and many others is stifling its expansion.

Report Aim & Scope:

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation, and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year Growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and valuation of the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

Based on product type, the market is classified into bar cookies, sandwich cookies, molded cookies, pressed cookies, and others. Sandwich cookies are expected to hold the major share of the global market.

Based on packaging, the cookies market is segmented into rigid packaging and flexible packaging. Increasing government regulations to ban single-use plastic limits the growth of the flexible packaging style of the cookies.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into the retailer, shopping malls, specialty stores, hypermarkets, and others. The specialty stores segment is expected to hold a major share in the global market.

On the basis of geography global market is segmented as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Cookies Market Size Highlights of the Report:



Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Cookies market.

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Cookies market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market

Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Cookies market

Regional Insights:

Europe to Dominate Backed by Substantial Production of Confectionary Goods

Due to its substantial production and export of confectionary goods to other nations, Europe is anticipated to hold the highest cookies market share.

However, due to the booming sales of the Brazilian baking sector, Latin America is predicted to experience good growth in the global market. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Brazilian baking business saw sales of close to USD 30 billion in 2018.

The Asia Pacific section of the confectionery market is anticipated to expand by 12% between 2015 and 2020, according to Sweets Bakes Asia. The expanding confectionery business is likely to promote growth in the Asia Pacific area.

Rеаѕоnѕ to Get thіѕ Rероrt:



A qualitative and quantitative market study based on segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors

Data on market value for each section and sub-segment

Indicates the region and market segment that is likely to expand the fastest and dominate the market.

The consumption of the product/service in each region is highlighted, as are the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape includes the top players' market rankings, as well as new service/product launches, collaborations, company expansions, and acquisitions made by the companies profiled in the last few years.

Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Cookies Market Growth

The prominent players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.

Key Industry Development:

January 2020: Nestle launches Edible Funfetti cookie dough brownie batter having all familiar flavors.

