Rome Exclusive Real Estate Brings Christie’s International Real Estate Brand To Milan

Luxury brokerage firm with offices in Rome and Naples opens new location in Milan to serve luxury homebuyers and sellers in the region

/EIN News/ -- Milan, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rome Exclusive Real Estate, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, the world’s leading luxury real estate brand, has expanded to Milan, opening a new office to serve luxury clients in the global center of fashion and design.

Milan Exclusive / Loyal Immobili S.r.l., located at Via del Gesù 10, joins Rome Exclusive Real Estate’s existing offices in Rome and Naples, giving the brand a presence in Italy’s three largest cities. The brokerage firm plans to open additional offices in the Lombardy region over the next two years.

Rome Exclusive Real Estate, owned by Stefano Martella and led by managing director Massimiliano Bulzoni, has grown steadily in recent years as the luxury real estate market in Italy – like many countries around the world – has seen a post-pandemic surge. The firm, which had 38 agents at the start of 2021, has 70 agents today, and the Milan expansion has quickly added another 18. The local office will be managed by Giacinta Ulrich, a native of Milan who has nearly 40 years of experience in the local real estate market.

“Our goal is to repeat the success story we have had in Rome and Naples, building upon luxury demand in the marketplace, our local expertise, and the global reach and reputation of the Christie’s International Real Estate brand,” said Ulrich. “There has been an exceptional level interest from agents who want to affiliate with the most prestigious network in luxury real estate.”

Milan sets the pace for Italy’s luxury property market, with prices at the high end ranging from €8,000 to €15,000 per square meter. According to Ulrich, year-over-year transaction activity increased 10 percent in the first six months of 2022, and the market has seen strong interest from international buyers, led by Americans, Brits and Germans.

Christie’s International Real Estate has also been growing rapidly since its acquisition one year ago by US-based real estate brokerage and technology firm, @properties. Recently, the network has added market-leading affiliates in Miami, Los Angeles, Venice, Malta, Estonia and Japan. New ownership has also enhanced the brand’s marketing and technology platform and its strategic relationship with Christie’s, the venerable auction house founded in 1766. Earlier this month, Christie’s conducted the record-breaking US$1.62 billion sale of philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen’s art collection, the largest auction in history.

Christie’s Italian headquarters and sales room is located in Milan just 1 kilometer from Milan Exclusive’s new office. Milan Exclusive agents have the ability to refer real estate clients to Christie’s to handle the sale of art and luxury items, adding another layer of luxury service. Additionally, Milan Exclusive can highlight exceptional properties through special marketing opportunities and events with Christie’s.

“As a global center of business, finance, fashion and art, Milan is a vitally important market in the world of luxury real estate. We are proud to put the Christie’s International Real Estate name behind Milan Exclusive’s strong ownership and local market knowledge to offer home buyers and sellers a new level of luxury service,” said Helena de Forton, managing director and head of EMEA and APAC for Christie’s International Real Estate.

###

About Milan Exclusive

Milan Exclusive RE is proud to be the exclusive regional affiliate of one of the most esteemed luxury real estate networks in the world, Christie’s International Real Estate. With an in-depth knowledge of Italy’s local real estate market and the backing of the most exclusive and prestigious network in the world, we are able to provide the customer with the highest-quality service in the region. Our success is due to sales professionals who are committed to excellence, supported by a dynamic multilingual team and other needed professionals, including lawyers, architects, engineers, photographers, surveyors, credit consultants and interior designers. Christie’s International Real Estate’s continuous innovation, the latest technologies and the best marketing techniques allow us to satisfy the needs of our customers anywhere in the world with the utmost professionalism and transparency. For more information, visit https://romeexclusive.it/

About Christie’s International Real Estate

Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. For additional information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.

Attachment

Peter Olesker Christie's International Real Estate polesker@christiesrealestate.com