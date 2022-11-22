Submit Release
JOYY to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 28, 2022

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company,” formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media company, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the U.S. market closes on November 28, 2022.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, November 28, 2022 (10:00 AM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, November 29, 2022). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: JOYY Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID: #10027104

All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique PIN by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10027104-dyft5d.html

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.joyy.com.

The replay will be accessible through December 6, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-855-883-1031
Singapore: 800-101-3223
Hong Kong: 800-930-639
Conference ID:  #10027104

About JOYY Inc.
JOYY is a leading global social media company that enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media. On a mission to connect people and enrich their lives through video, JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social networking, and instant messaging product and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

Investor Relations Contact
JOYY Inc.
Jane Xie/Maggie Yan
Email: joyy-ir@joyy.com

ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Email: joyy@icrinc.com


