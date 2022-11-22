Graphene Battery Market 2022 | Top Companies Overview, Regional Analysis, Revenue, CAGR Growth and Forecast by 2027

Global Graphene Battery Market Report 2022-2027

The global graphene battery market size reached US$ 68.59 Million in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 313.28 Mn, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.60% during 2022-2027.

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the graphene battery market?

What is the Graphene Battery?

Graphene battery represents a new-age technology that is being extensively adopted in place of conventional lithium-ion battery It can be categorized into several types, such as lithium-sulfur graphene battery, graphene supercapacitor, lead-acid graphene battery, etc. These graphene battery models ensure efficient performance, shorter charging times, and improved energy output. They prove extremely suitable for high-capacity energy storage. Consequently, graphene battery products find widespread applications across various sectors, including healthcare, defense, automobile, aerospace, energy, electronics, etc.

Impact of COVID-19:

What are the major market drivers in the graphene battery market?

The expanding automotive industry across the globe and the elevating demand for electric vehicles (EVs), owing to the rising environmental concerns, are among the key factors driving the graphene battery market. Additionally, the increasing adoption of supercapacitors by battery manufacturers that enhance the operating life of the product and exhibit extended shelf life and superior charging abilities is also positively influencing the market growth.

Furthermore, the escalating product usage in portable electronic devices to secure enhanced flexibility, workflows, and communications is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the inflating investments in research and development (R&D) activities, the growing industrialization, especially in developing economies, and the launch of numerous policies by the government bodies aimed at promoting the utilization of low emission batteries are anticipated to stimulate the graphene battery market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Battery Type:

• Lithium-ion Graphene Battery

• Lithium-Sulphur Graphene Battery

• Graphene Supercapacitor

• Lead-acid Graphene Battery

Breakup by Application:

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Energy

• Aerospace and Defense

• Industrial Robotics

• Healthcare

Breakup by Geography

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

• Cabot Corporation

• Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

• Global Graphene Group

• Graphenano s.l.

• Graphene Batteries AS

• Hybrid Kinetic Group Limited

• Nanotech Energy Inc.

• XG Sciences Inc.

