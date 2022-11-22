Global AI-Based Surgical Robots Market Key Opportunities And Strategies

AI-Based Surgical Robots Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s AI-based Surgical Robots Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2030

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The Business Research Company's "AI-Based Surgical Robots Market Report 2022” forecasts the AI-based surgical robots market to reach a value of $4.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.76%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The AI based surgical robots market is expected to reach $8.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.99%.

The increase in the adoption of technologically advanced robots by surgeons for various applications has contributed to the growth of the AI-based surgical robots market

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of AI-based surgical robots market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7274&type=smp

AI-Based Surgical Robots Market Trends

The development of new products is a key trend gaining popularity in the AI-based surgical robots market. Major companies operating in the market are developing new products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, Suzhou KangDuo Robot Co, a China-based medical company, launched "KangDuo Surgical Robot-01 (KD SR 01)". The device completed robot-assisted radical pyeloplasty. These surgeries performed by the KD SR 01 required less time and have demonstrated advantages over conventional methods such as laparoscopic surgery.

AI-Based Surgical Robots Market Overview

The AI-based surgical robots market consists of sales of AI-based surgical robots and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are surgical robots powered by artificial intelligence which are well-known in the medical field and are frequently used. They are computer-manipulated devices that allow surgeons to focus on the complex aspects of surgery.

Learn more on the global AI-based surgical robots market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-based-surgical-robots-global-market-report

AI-Based Surgical Robots Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Services, Instrument and Accessories

• By Application: Orthopedics, Neurology, Urology, Gynecology, Others

• By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Accuray Incorporated, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Medtronic plc, Medrobotics Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Stereotaxis Inc, TransEnterix Inc, Stryker Corporation

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

AI-Based Surgical Robots Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides ai-based surgical robots global market analysis and in-depth AI-based surgical robots global market research. The market report analyzes AI-based surgical robots global market size, ai-based surgical robots global market trends, AI-based surgical robots global market segments, AI-based surgical robots global market growth drivers, AI-based surgical robots market growth across geographies, and AI-based surgical robots market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

View similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-services-global-market-report

Nanorobotics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nanorobotics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact us -

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model