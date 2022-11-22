Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market Projected Growth Until 2026

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the EPDM market is expected to grow from $3.52 billion in 2021 to $3.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The ethylene propylene diene monomer market is expected to grow to $4.97 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

The increase in demand for zero-emission vehicles is driving the growth of the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market Trends

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market. Major market players are concentrating on creating innovative products for delivering durable, high-performance products to meet industry demand in response to technology improvements, membrane research, and contractor requirements for more ergonomic products.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market Overview

The ethylene propylene diene monomer market consists of the sale of ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for roofing for waterproofing, as EPDM seals. Ethylene propylene diene monomer refers to a synthetic rubber composed of ethylene, propylene, and diene monomers that is resistant to outdoor and high-temperature conditions. It exhibits properties such as ozone, UV, heat, polar solvents, water-based chemicals, and ageing resistance due to its stable polymer backbone structure.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Manufacturing Process: Solution Polymerization Process, Slurry and Suspension Process, Gas-Phase Polymerization Process

• By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Indirect Sales

• By Application: Automotive, Building, and Construction, Manufacturing, Electrical and Electronics, Other Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Firestone Building Products Company LLC, Johns Manville Inc, KUMHO POLYCHEM, Lanxess AG, Lion Elastomers LLC, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, PetroChina Company Limited, SK Global Chemical Co Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Versalis SpA, Warco Biltrite, Rubber Engineering and Development Company (REDCO), West American Rubber Company LLC and JSR Corporation.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth EPDM market research. The market report analyzes ethylene propylene diene monomer market overview, EPDM market size, ethylene propylene diene monomer market share, EPDM market segments, EPDM market growth drivers, EPDM market growth across geographies, ethylene propylene diene monomer market trends and EPDM market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

