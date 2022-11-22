New Hilla Release Accelerates Software Development for React Applications With a Java Back-End

TURKU, Finland, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaadin, a provider of web application platforms for Java, is announcing the newest version of its open-source framework, Hilla. Hilla is adding support for React, the most popular JavaScript library for building high-performance front-end applications.



Hilla complements React by providing a platform enabling application teams to create business applications more quickly than with React alone.

It enables developers to:

save development time with simplified communication between the front and back end, without the need to create a REST API.

discover and fix errors earlier due to end-to-end type-safety and support for TypeScript, the most popular JavaScript flavor;

build modern UIs more quickly with 45+ UI components for React and a customizable base theme;

simplify security with endpoints that are secured by default and validation that ensures data integrity across the server and client;

get started quickly with a zero-configuration toolchain for building both the UI and back end;



"Many development teams combine JavaScript/TypeScript on the front end with a Java back end," said Steven Grandchamp, CEO of Vaadin. "While React is the most popular JavaScript library, developers also recognize that combining React with other tools can further improve productivity. Hilla provides a complete platform, supported and maintained by Vaadin, that works seamlessly with React, enabling application teams to create business applications more quickly than with React alone."

The new release of Hilla will be generally available in December 2022. Vaadin offers subscriptions for Hilla that include advanced UI components and enterprise-grade support and maintenance.

For more information, please visit the Vaadin blog: https://vaadin.com/blog/building-a-react-java-app-just-got-faster-with-hilla-1.3

Vaadin Flow for Full-Stack Java Applications

Vaadin continues developing and supporting Vaadin Flow, the leading framework for full-stack Java applications. Vaadin's rich library of UI components works with both Vaadin Flow and Hilla – enabling organizations to deliver a consistent look and feel across applications and teams. With Vaadin Flow and Hilla, application teams can choose from two great options for building and modernizing Java-based applications.

In a September 2022 survey of Vaadin customers, respondents reported that using Vaadin to build a user interface for a Java application saves an average of 46% of development time and 41% of development costs compared to other approaches.

About Vaadin

Vaadin, a provider of modern web frameworks for Java, empowers developers around the globe to create intuitive web applications that their users will love. Vaadin makes it faster and easier to develop and modernize enterprise applications based on Java. Customers report an average of 46% savings in developing a web UI with Vaadin compared with other approaches. Vaadin is behind the open-source Vaadin Flow framework for full-stack Java applications and the Hilla framework for hybrid TypeScript/Java applications. Trusted by 40% of Fortune 500 companies and 100.000+ developers worldwide, Vaadin has been helping organizations accelerate the development of web front ends for enterprise Java applications for over 20 years.

