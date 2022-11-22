$7.84 Billion Worldwide Antimicrobial Additives Industry to 2027 - Featuring Avient, BioCote, Chroma Color and Dow Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antimicrobial additives market size reached US$ 4.96 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.93% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Antimicrobial additives prevent the growth of harmful microbes, such as algae, yeast, mold, and mildew. They offer high chemical and dimensional stability and heat and chemical resistance. They aid in minimizing unpleasant odors, discoloration, and polymer degradation issues and are utilized in the production of cleaner, robust, and long-lasting products.

As a result, antimicrobial additives find extensive applications in different industry verticals, such as textile, construction, and automotive. At present, their demand is catalyzing around the world on account of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Antimicrobial Additives Market Trends:

The increasing utilization of silver and its compounds as antimicrobial additives on account of their properties currently represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, antimicrobial additives are used in roofing materials, pipes, flooring, vinyl siding, windows, insulation, automotive interiors, seating, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) blinds, signage, electronic devices, toilet seats, mattresses, and cutting boards.

They are also utilized in toys, sports equipment, kitchen utensils, bathroom products, footwear, duffle bags, and garbage bins. Besides this, these additives are incorporated in food packaging to inactivate microbial development, which helps extend the overall shelf life of different food products.

In addition, they can be integrated into common film materials, such as polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polypropylene (PP). These films, in turn, are used in the manufacturing of bags, pouches, labels, lids, trays, liners, and wraps.

Apart from this, antimicrobial additives are employed in the healthcare industry as they offer protection against the spread of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). This, along with the thriving healthcare sector, is projected to impel the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Avient Corporation, BioCote Ltd, Chroma Color Corporation, Dow Inc., King Plastic Corporation, Life Material Technologies Limited, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Microban International Ltd., Milliken Chemical Company (Milliken & Company) and Sanitized AG.

