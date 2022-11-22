Calcium Peroxide Market Size Expected to Reach USD 2.3 Billion with CAGR of 4% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Calcium peroxide is used to remove cyanides from wastewater on the downstream side that is projected to boost the demand for Calcium Peroxide Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Calcium Peroxide Market size is forecast to reach US$2.3 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4% during 2021-2026 owing to increasing consumption of calcium peroxide or calcium dioxide food additives, flavoring agents, anti-oxidation agents, emulsifier, dough conditioners, fertilizer in the food & beverage industry, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics sector, agriculture, and others. Calcium dioxide is soluble in water at a melting point of 200oC and released oxygen. Calcium peroxide is used for soil treatment, thus; increasing environmental concern regarding soil remediation and improved crop establishment with calcium peroxide which is expected to grow the market size. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Calcium Peroxide Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific dominates the global calcium peroxide market due to the increasing consumption of calcium oxide from various end-use industries such as food & beverages and cosmetics in India and China.

2. Increasing the adoption of calcium dioxide as dough conditioner, improving agent, emulsifier, oxidizer, and others reagent as they maintain the texture of products and is estimated to grow the global calcium peroxide market size.

3. Additionally, increasing cosmetics activities in emerging and developing counties such as Europe, United States, India, and China are growing the demand as a binder in cosmetic industry which is growing the consumption of calcium peroxide.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The food-grade segment held the largest share in the global calcium peroxide market in 2020. Food grade calcium oxide is used to preserve food products for a long time also protects from bacteria. Food grade calcium dioxide is widely used as a dough conditioner in the baking industry due to maintaining the texture of dough.

2. Asia Pacific dominated the global calcium peroxide market in 2020 with 30%, due to increasing cosmetics production and growing demand for fresh food in developing Asian countries such as China and India. Calcium peroxide is used as a dough conditioner, food additives, antioxidizing agent, emulsifier, and as other reagents in various industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical which is estimated to grow the market size of calcium peroxide or calcium oxide.

3. Food additives dominated the global calcium peroxide market in 2020. Calcium peroxide protects food from bacteria, molds, fungus, and yeast and keeps fresh for longer periods. In the bakery, calcium oxide is used as food additive to improve its appearance, flavor, texture, or storage.

4. Food & beverages dominated the global calcium peroxide market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026. Calcium peroxide is widely used in the baking industry as a dough conditioner, as a flour bleaching agent, and an improving agent in the food & beverage industry.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Calcium Peroxide Industry are -

1. American Element

2. Mahalaxmi Enterprise

3. Pioneer Enterprise

4. Carus Group Inc

5. Stp Chem Solution Co, Ltd,



