TariffAlert: Your Daily Pricing Analysis Service - Track Competitive Pricing in Telecoms and Mobile

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TariffAlert - Your Daily Pricing Analysis Service (12 month subscription) plus Access to the Archive Stories going back to 2009" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new daily analytical newsletter TariffAlert focuses exclusively on the latest pricing issues in the mobile and fixed arena globally.

Each edition uses a mix of news, analysis, competitor offerings across each market and additionally includes analyst commentary to support it.

TariffAlert is unique. It does not just provide the daily output delivered straight to your inbox, it offers a monthly summary together with searchable online access to more than 10k published stories on the portal.

Delivered daily across 50 weeks each year, TariffAlert monitors in extensive detail pricing, marketing packages, product launches and updates on any changes across all pricing categories in markets globally. Uniquely, the service also provides competitive analysis across each market, background notes and statistics providing users with a deep and comprehensive resource.

A 12-month subscription includes:

The TariffAlert published 5 days a week, 50 weeks a year is delivered in PowerPoint

Monthly summary in Excel allows to search and select stories by country, operator, Type of service, headline. Each entry links straight to the story held on the analyst's portal.

Access to over 10k pricing stories published since 2009 with a searchable engine.

"Pricing has become increasingly complex and our customers have expressed a need for a service that provides more than just the headline prices," commented Margrit Sessions, researcher and author of TariffAlert.

"The new service provides our subscribers with all the details needed for every new tariff together with the small print. Our service has become the preferred source for providers and forms part of the one-stop shop for pricing research and consultancy."

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j19gyj





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900