Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,575 in the last 365 days.

Asia Pacific Electrocardiograph Industry to 2031 - Rising Incidences of Cardiac Disorders and Lifestyle Related Diseases is Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Electrocardiograph Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Lead Type, Function, Technology, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific electrocardiograph (ECG) market will grow by 8.2% annually with a total addressable market cap of $32,834.0 million over 2022-2031, driven by the rising incidences of cardiac disorders and lifestyle related diseases, constantly increasing incidences of casualties due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), the increase in geriatric population coupled with behavioral risk factors such as rise in alcohol consumption and smoking, technological advancement and innovations, and the increasing healthcare expenditure.

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 120
Forecast Period 2021 - 2031
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2086.2 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4570.9 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2%
Regions Covered Asia Pacific


This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific electrocardiograph (ECG) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure
  • Growth Drivers
  • Restraints and Challenges
  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
  • Porter's Five Forces

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Product Type
3.1 Market Overview by Product Type
3.2 Conventional Devices
3.2.1 Resting ECG Devices
3.2.2 Stress ECG Devices
3.3 Emerging Devices
3.3.1 Implantable Loop Recorders
3.3.2 Mobile Cardiac Telemetry
3.3.3 Holter Monitors
3.3.4 Cardiac Event Monitors
3.3.5 Smart ECG Monitors
3.4 Software & Services

4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Lead Type
4.1 Market Overview by Lead Type
4.2 Single-Lead Type ECG Devices
4.3 3-Lead Type ECG Devices
4.4 5-Lead Type ECG Devices
4.5 6-Lead Type ECG Devices
4.6 12-Lead Type ECG Devices
4.7 Other Lead Types

5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Function
5.1 Market Overview by Function
5.2 Diagnostic ECG Systems
5.3 Monitoring ECG Systems

6 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Technology
6.1 Market Overview by Technology
6.2 Portable ECG Systems
6.3 Wireless ECG Systems

7 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by End User
7.1 Market Overview by End User
7.2 Hospitals and Clinics
7.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
7.4 Home-based Users
7.5 Cardiac Centers
7.6 Other End Users

8 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country
8.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
8.2 Japan
8.3 China
8.4 Australia
8.5 India
8.6 South Korea
8.7 Rest of APAC Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview of Key Vendors
9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
9.3 Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • ACS Diagnostics
  • Biotricity, Inc.
  • BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • CardioComm Solutions, Inc.
  • Cardioline SpA
  • Edan Instruments, Inc.
  • Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.
  • General Electric Company
  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
  • iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Medtronic plc
  • Mindray Medical International Limited
  • Nihon Kohden Corporation
  • OSI Systems, Inc.
  • Schiller AG
  • Suzuken Co., Ltd.
  • Zoll Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfsz51

Attachment 


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

Asia Pacific Electrocardiograph Industry to 2031 - Rising Incidences of Cardiac Disorders and Lifestyle Related Diseases is Driving Growth

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.