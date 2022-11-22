Global Transportation Management Systems Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints

Transportation Management Systems Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Transportation Management Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/opportunities-and-strategies-reports

As per The Business Research Company's "Transportation Management Systems Global Market Report 2022”, the transportation management systems market is predicted to reach a value of $8.21 billion in 2021 to $9.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The transportation management system market is expected to grow to $17.12 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The demand for efficient transportation solutions is expected to propel the growth of the transportation management systems market going forward.

Request A Sample Now To Gain A Better Understanding Of Transportation Management Systems Market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7288&type=smp

Key Trends In The Transportation Management Systems Market

Technological advancements in the transportation and logistics industry are the key trend gaining popularity in the transport management systems market. Major companies operating in the transport management systems market are coming up with new technologies to sustain their position in the transport management systems market. For instance, in February 2022, MercuryGate International Inc., a US-based provider of transportation management system software solutions, launched its new product map with key delivery and intelligence features. This new platform includes embedded analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning and has a new graphical user interface that has remediating capabilities from the TMS control tower. MercuryGate customers can meet local, national, and international supply chain requirements by utilizing smart transportation features to get information regarding all shipment data.

Overview Of The Transportation Management Systems Market

The transportation management system market consists of sales of transportation management systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to assist a range of companies in optimizing and executing the physical transportation of goods, both outgoing and incoming, as well as ensuring that the shipment is compliant and that proper documentation is available. A transportation management system (TMS) is a platform for streamlining the transportation process, which is a part of the supply chain. It involves the organizing, monitoring, managing, and handling of any functions related to the transportation of products from placing the order to the final delivery.

Learn More On The Global Transportation Management Systems Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transportation-management-systems-global-market-report

Transportation Management Systems Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Component: Solution, Services

By Deployment: On-premise, Cloud

By Mode of Transportation: Roadways, Railways, Waterways, Airways

By Industry Vertical: Retail, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Government Sector, Others Industry Verticals

By Geography: The global transportation management systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as 3GTMS, Oracle Corporation, Manhattan Associates, C.H. Robinson, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions Inc., Alpega Group, MercuryGate International Inc

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Transportation Management Systems Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides transportation management systems market analysis and in-depth transportation management systems market research. The market report analyzes transportation management systems market size, transportation management systems market growth drivers, transportation management systems market trends, transportation management systems market segments, transportation management systems market major players, transportation management systems market growth across geographies, and transportation management systems global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The transportation management systems global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not What You Were Looking For? Go Through Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Parking Management Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/parking-management-global-market-report

Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transit-and-ground-passenger-transport-market

Corporate Employee Transportation Service Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/corporate-employee-transportation-service-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check Out Our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC