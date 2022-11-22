JUMPSTART receives $100,000 grant from Truist Foundation to create living wage opportunities for returning citizens

JUMPSTART receives 100k from Truist Foundation

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUMPSTART announced it received a $100,000 grant from Truist Foundation to be used toward workforce development surrounding JUMPSTART's recently established Employment Initiative.

Cary Sanders, Executive Director at JUMPSTART says, “As our community provides transformational opportunities to men and women, our entire community wins together.”

JUMPSTART’S Employment Initiative creates living wage opportunities to help men and women move forward in reaching their potential. Utilizing partnerships with businesses, services, and instruction, JUMPSTART’S Employment Initiative eliminates barriers to securing livable wage employment for the 1,136 individuals released from incarceration in Spartanburg and Greenville each year. With this support, men and women will be provided the resources they need to thrive and establish themselves as productive and contributing members of society.

“To help formerly incarcerated individuals rebuild their lives, it’s critical that we support efforts to help them achieve self-sufficiency and employment,” said Wes Lehrer, Spartanburg market president for Truist. “Our support of JUMPSTART will provide critical job training and other essential services to prevent recidivism and enable long-term success, and it’s also how we fulfill Truist’s purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.”

About JUMPSTART

JUMPSTART is a re-entry program that combines Christian teaching, discipleship, mentoring, job training, transitional housing, and other support services that drastically reduces the number of individuals who return to prison by helping them become a productive member of society. With programming inside of eighteen South Carolina state prisons and a holistic approach to re-entry, JUMPSTART is creating transformational opportunities for returning citizens. With a 96% success rate, families are reunited, generational cycles of violence are broken, communities are made safer, and individuals are looking forward to future’s greater than their past.

About Truist Foundation

The Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation’s (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. The Truist Foundation’s grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses. Learn more at Truist.com/Foundation.