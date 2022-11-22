Insights Into The Global Epoxy Resin Market 2022-2026 Forecast Period

Epoxy Resin Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Epoxy Resin Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Epoxy Resin Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the epoxy resin market is expected to grow from $9.88 billion in 2021 to $10.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.57%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The epoxy resin market is expected to grow to $14.59 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.25%.

The rising demand for epoxy resin from the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the epoxy resin market.

Epoxy Resin Market Trends

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the epoxy resin market going forward. Major companies operating in the epoxy resin market are focused on product innovations to strengthen their position in the market.

Epoxy Resin Market Overview

The epoxy resin market consists of sales of epoxy resin products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to increase strength, durability, chemical resistance, excellent adhesion, and the ability to dry quickly. Reactive prepolymers and polymers are both included in epoxy resin. Epoxy resin is a thermosetting polymer formed when an epoxide ring reacts with the compound having two hydroxyl groups mainly obtained from petroleum sources.

Epoxy Resin Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type: DGBEA (Bisphenol A And ECH), DGBEF (Bisphenol F And ECH), Novolac (Formaldehyde And Phenols), Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols), Glycidylamine (Aromatic Amines And ECH), Other Types

• By Physical Form: Liquid, Solid, Solution

• By Application: Paints and Coatings, Composites, Adhesives and Sealants, Other Applications

• By End-User: Building and Construction, Automotive, Large and Heavy Vehicles and Railroads, General Industrial, Consumer Goods, Wind Power, Aerospace, Marine, Others End User

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Sika AG, Olin Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Kukdo Chemical, Aditya Birla Chemicals, 3M, Sinopec Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Chang Chun Group, BASF SE, Atul Ltd, Solvay SA, Covestro AG, Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co., Ltd, Jubail Chemical Industries LLC, Kolon Industries Inc, NAGASE & CO LTD and Techstorm.

Epoxy Resin Global Market Report 2022 provides in-depth epoxy resin global market research. The market report gives epoxy resin global market analysis and epoxy resin global market forecast market size, epoxy resin industry segments, epoxy resin global market growth drivers, epoxy resin global market growth across geographies, and epoxy resin market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

