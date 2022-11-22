Global Pretzel Market is excepted to reach the value of 8.71 billion USD by the end of 2027
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pretzel Market Overview:
The global pretzel market size was valued at USD 7.13 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 8.71 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 3.22% during the forecast period.
The pretzel is a brittle glazed and salted cracker of German or Alsatian origin. The pretzel is a wide range of shapes and it is salt is the most common seasoning for pretzels and it is complementing the washing soda or lye treatment. The pretzel is a bread typically made from wheat or rye flour and a few other ingredients such as yeast, sugar, salt, water, and butter.
Drivers:
The increasing production capabilities of various players are driving the market’s revenue. The growing demand for healthy snacks is the key factor to drive market growth. The increasing consumer preference for convenient food products and snack items is the major to drive the market growth.Consumers demanding for healthy snacks because they have nutrient-rich, on-the-go, and better-for-you snacks that enhance immunity and improve overall health. For healthier snack purposes and reduce the use of sweet potato, potato, artificial starch, and wheat. There have benefits to healthy snacks is provides a boost of energy if serval hours pass between meals.
Restraints:
The intense competition from other food snacks is the major factor restraining the market growth.
Pretzel Market Segmentation Analysis:
Pretzel Market - By Content:
• Salted Pretzels
• Unsalted Pretzels
Based on the content: The Salted Pretzels segment was recorded as the largest market share in the pretzel market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The salted pretzels also known as coarse food grade salt it is a large gain compressed salt that is perfect as a coating or topping for oft-baked pretzels and increasing health snacks to drive the market growth.
Pretzel Market - By Type:
• Hard
• Soft
Based on the type: The soft held the largest share in the pretzels market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The soft-type pretzels are served with mustard or dips to drive the market growth.
Pretzel Market - By Distribution Channels:
• Supermarket & Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Specialist Retailers
• Online Retailers
• Others
Based on the distribution channel: The Supermarket & Hypermarkets segment held the largest share market in the pretzel market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The supermarket is a large store the consumers are attracted to the offline segment because they have many varieties and offers to drive the market growth.
Pretzel Market - By Packaging Type:
• Bags
• Boxes
• Containers
• Others
Based on the packaging type: The Bags segment held the largest share market in the pretzel market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The pretzels are commonly used for packaging bags and therefore it is extremely important in the pretzel market.
Pretzel Market Regional Analysis:
North America is the largest growing region in the pretzel market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America has a high availability in the countries such as US and Canada. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the pretzel market and the increasing number of buyers of fast food and convenient snacks and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The rising production capabilities are excepted to drive the region’s market growth. The US is the largest market supporting the growth of the pretzel. There has been rapid growth in the pretzel market in the region leading to global market growth.
Europe is excepted to be growing lucratively in the pretzel market.
Latest Industry Development:
• On Nov. 4, 2021 -- Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon today announced a deal with franchise group Fresh Dining Concepts to bring 10 co-branded Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon locations to the five New York City boroughs over the next four years. The agreement between Fresh Dining Concepts and Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon will help the brands accelerate ongoing efforts to become more accessible to guests by adding locations.
• On Sept. 29, 2022 -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:), one of North America's leading branded food companies, returns to the National Association of Convenience Stores Expo with a dynamic collection of snacks from several iconic and emerging brands. Conagra's $2.9 billion1 snacking portfolio, one of the largest and fastest growing in the food industry, has a solution for nearly every snacking occasion.
• In 2020, J&J Snack Foods Corp. announced the launch of a new product, the soft pretzel. Superpretzel Soft Pretzel Fries is the newest addition to the Superpretzel brand within the food service segment.
