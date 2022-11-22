Plant-based Vaccines Market worth $3.0 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.8% - PMR

Plant-based Vaccines Market

Worldwide revenue from the plant-based vaccines market was US$ 1.3 Bn in 2021, to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.8% to top a valuation of US$ 3 Bn by end of 2032

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plant-based vaccines market was worth US$ 1.3 Bn in 2021 and is set to exhibit growth at a high-value CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Although typical biologics manufacturing systems may cover a community's pharmaceutical demands in homeostasis, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a rapid increase in the demand for vaccines and medicines, highlighting the limitations in this supply chain's ability to quickly design and produce biologics in emergencies with a short lead-time. Given the predicted demand for COVID-19 vaccines and the need for expedited large-scale production, the capabilities of present biologics production systems need to be evaluated for their suitability for pandemic preparedness.

Plant-based biologics production technologies have improved to the point of commercial viability in the last 30 years, with the potential to manufacture complex compounds in mammalian-compatible systems at comparatively low production costs, significant scalability, and versatility. Continued research has accelerated the development of plant virus-based technologies for harnessing the full productive capacity of plant biomass in transient conditions. The past decade's viral epidemics have reinforced the belief that early diagnosis leads to non-pharmaceutical therapies, which are then followed by vaccination.

The capacity of plant-based production systems to instantly pivot production to a range of diverse target molecules and rapidly generate large quantities at a cheap cost is useful for pandemic response. Furthermore, with increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases, the market for plant-based vaccines is anticipated to expand rapidly in the years ahead.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Viral vaccines held 53.2% of the global market share by type in 2021.

Maize, as a source, held 38.6% of the global plant-based vaccines market share in 2021.

By application, influenza accounted for a market share of 35.9% in 2021.

Around 35.3% of the global market share, by region, was accounted for by North America in 2021.

“Growing biopharming activities, large global burden of disease, and lower initial investments & running costs for plant-based vaccine production are factors set to boost market growth over the forecasted years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Leading players are focused on the production of vaccines and therapeutic antibodies, along with government support for distribution. Moreover, major players in the plant-based vaccines market sphere are concentrating their efforts on bringing clinically effective vaccine products from the pipeline stage to the distribution and marketing stages.

Growing approvals by regulatory bodies and collaboration activities between key players are other factors influencing market growth.

Some instances of key developments within the market:

On February 17, 2021, the USFDA approved fast-track designation for the Medicago CoVLP vaccine, while on April 21, 2021, Health Canada began a review of the CoVLP vaccine's rolling application.

June 2022: iBio, a biologics manufacturing business, is developing and manufacturing therapeutics and vaccines in plants as bioreactors, with the goal of eliminating the significant time and cost associated with selecting, growing, and banking mammalian cell lines. FastPharming is iBio's patented plant-based recombinant protein manufacturing system.

Medicago and GSK announced positive Phase 3 effectiveness and safety findings for an adjuvanted plant-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate in December 2021.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the plant-based vaccines market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on source (maize, tobacco, potatoes, and others), type (viral vaccines, bacterial vaccines, and others), and application (influenza, Zika virus, Ebola virus, and others), across seven key regions of the world.

Key Segments of Plant-Based Vaccines Industry Research

By Type:

Viral Vaccines

Bacterial Vaccines

Others

By Application:

Influenza

Zika Virus

Ebola Virus

Others

By Source:

Maize

Tobacco

Potatoes

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

