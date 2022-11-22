Europe Weight Management Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 165.6 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 6.67%

Europe Weight Management Market

Weight management aids individuals in maintaining a healthy body weight according to their height, gender and age.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Europe Weight Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on weight management market in Europe. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The Europe weight management market size reached US$ 113.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 165.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.67% during 2022-2027.

Weight management means weight gain and maintenance of the same weight over a period of time. It is the process ofincludes adopting prolonged lifestyle modification to maintain a healthy body weight based on a person’s sex, age and height. It helps improve mobility, cholesterol, blood pressure, back pain, and sleep apnea symptoms and lower the risks of certain cancers, diabetes, heart attack, osteoarthritis, and other disorders.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-weight-management-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The market in Europe is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity due to sedentary lifestyles. In line with this, the rapid adoption of online weight loss & and management programs is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the rising volumes consciousness regarding the positive outcomes of bariatric surgeries with minimal pain and hospital stay are is significantly contributing to the market growth across the region. Apart from this, the growing health consciousness and inflating disposable income levels are positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, increasing government initiatives for creating awareness about regarding weight management is catalyzing the market growth across Europe. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, and orthopedic disorders, is propelling the market growth. Additionally, unhealthy eating habits and a lack of physical activity are strengthening the demand for weight management in Europe.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-weight-management-market

Europe Weight Management Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on country, diet, equipment and service.

Breakup by Diet:

• Functional Beverages

• Functional Food

• Dietary Supplements

Breakup by Equipment:

• Fitness

• Surgical

Breakup by Service:

• Health Clubs

• Consultation Services

• Online Weight Loss Services

Breakup by Country:

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Others

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation

Browse Other Related Reports of IMARC Group:

Global Weight Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/weight-management-market

GCC Weight Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-weight-management-market

India Weight Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-weight-management-market

United States Weight Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-weight-management-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.