Thermal Scanners Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth and Research Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Thermal Scanners Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global thermal scanners market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027. Thermal screening is a non-invasive procedure that detects, produces, and records a detailed image and analysis of skin surface temperature patterns as a reflection of normal or abnormal human physiology without the use of radiation. It identifies infrared energy and converts it into electrical signals to generate temperature values and thermal images. It facilitates the identification of peripheral nerve diseases, tumors, inflammation, and the tracking and analysis of the efficacy of therapeutic treatments. Additionally, it is used for the inspection and monitoring of mechanical equipment and finds applications in law enforcement, marine vessel collision avoidance, border surveillance, guidance systems, and aircraft structural health monitoring.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising demand for thermal scanners for screening at airports and the burgeoning government expenditure in defense and aviation sectors are some of the factors providing a considerable thrust to the thermal scanners market growth. In line with this, key market players are significantly investing in research and development (R&D) activities to engineer innovative thermal scanners, which is bolstering the market growth. Besides this, rapid industrialization, ongoing modernization of existing infrastructural systems, increasing product application in the automotive industry, and the growing demand for advanced security solutions are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Thermal Scanners Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the thermal scanners market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• 3M Company

• AMETEK Land (Ametek Inc.)

• FLIR Systems Inc. (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated)

• Fluke Corporation (Fortive Corporation)

• Infrared Cameras Inc.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd.

• Optotherm Inc.

• Seek Thermal Inc.

• Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.

• Tonbo Imaging

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global thermal scanners market based on type, technology, wavelength, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Fixed

• Portable

Breakup by Technology:

• Cooled

• Uncooled

Breakup by Wavelength:

• Long-Wave Infrared

• Medium-Wave Infrared

• Short-Wave Infrared

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Aerospace and Defense

• Healthcare

• Oil and Gas

• Automotive

• Commercial

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

