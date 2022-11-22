Synthetic Resin Market Size to Boost USD 521.6 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 4.80% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing adoption of bio-based resins as an eco-friendly alternative over the coming years is anticipated to impede the Synthetic Resin Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Synthetic Resin Market size is projected to reach a value of US$521.6 billion by the end of 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. A synthetic resin is a chemical substance that is synthesized to closely resemble the properties of its natural counterpart. Synthetic resins based on polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, formaldehyde, aliphatic, and glycidyl amine occur in a wide range of products, such as plastics, paints, and varnishes. Products that are manufactured with synthetic resins provide better long-term corrosion protection of metal substrates because of their increased durability, owing to which its market demand is being spurred. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for paints, coatings, adhesives, and sealants from the bolstering building and construction industry across various regions globally. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Synthetic Resin Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Synthetic Resin Market, owing to the increasing transportation and construction industry in the region. The increasing per capita income and evolving lifestyle of individuals coupled with the rising population are the major factors expanding the transportation and construction industry in APAC.

2. Excellent properties such as toughness, resistance to several environmental factors, stability, and flame resistance, are making synthetic resin more popular in the electrical and electronics industries for manufacturing components such as printed circuit boards, electrical encapsulation circuits, components, and assembly materials.

3. Synthetic resins are being used in the oil & gas industry as they are an ideal match for the challenges of withstanding high-pressure, high-temperature environments. Thermoset resins have excellent thermal stability in high-pressure and high-temperature environments, allowing for more modular and robust product offerings with longer service existences.

4. However, increasing the adoption of bio-based resins over synthetic resins on account of their eco-friendly nature is acting as a major challenge for the global synthetic resins market during the forecast period.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The thermoplastic resins segment held the largest share in the Synthetic Resin Market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Reheating, remolding, and cooling thermoplastics without causing chemical changes is possible. The primary benefit of thermoplastics is their broad range of uses. Thermoplastics are materials with high strength, low weight, and low processing costs.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the Synthetic Resin Market in 2021 up to 41% and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the increasing transportation industry in APAC countries.

3. The transportation segment held a significant share in the Synthetic Resin Market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the increasing usage of synthetic resins in the transportation component. The transportation industry demand high-reliability synthetic resins.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Synthetic Resin Industry are -

1. Huntsman International LLC

2. MCC Chemicals Inc.

3. UPC Technology Corporation

4. Bayer AG

5. DSM



