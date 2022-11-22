Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market 2026 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The High Cost of Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Devices is Anticipated to Hamper Market Growth

HYDERABAD , TELANGANA , INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market size is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Therapeutic drug monitoring is a test that involves the measurement of various drugs in the bloodstream. It helps to ensure the administered quantity of medicine is enough to be effective and does not cause any major side effects or reactions. The growing global geriatric population is driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the lack of trained professionals essential for the therapeutic drug monitoring process act as a major challenge for demand generation for the therapeutic drug monitoring industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16821/therapeutic-drug-monitoring-market.html

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North American Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market accounted for the largest share in 2020 owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the presence of key industry leaders in the region.

2. An increase in the cases of cardiovascular disorders and strokes is driving the demand for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring. However, the high cost of the devices is predicted to hamper growth opportunities, especially in developing regions.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16821

Segmental Analysis:

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Segment Analysis-By Technology: The Immunoassay segment is anticipated to have the largest share of the market in 2020 and is poised to dominate the market during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the rising rate of adoption of advanced technologies in this segment, and the low complexity of training necessary to handle the equipment.

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Segment Analysis-By Drug Class: The anti-epileptic segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. Anti-epileptic drugs suppress the excessive rapid firing of neurons which helps prevent seizures. The rising global cases of epilepsy are contributing to the segment’s growth. Moreover, these drugs can also be used to treat conditions such as bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder as they can also function as mood stabilizers

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: The North American segment is projected to dominate the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market during the forecast period 2021-2026 with a market share of 32% owing to the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure, high per-capita healthcare expenditure, rising cases of lifestyle disorders, and growing geriatric population.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring industry are -

1. Abbott Laboratories Inc

2. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

3. Siemens Healthineers Inc.

4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

5. Sekisui Medical Co

Click on the following link to buy the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16821

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Vital Signs Monitoring Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16406/vital-signs-monitoring-market.html

B. Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Cardiac-Monitoring-Cardiac-Rhythm-Management-Market-Research-5020091

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062