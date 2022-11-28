Zingtree Teams up with AVANT to Deliver Enhanced Contact Center Operations to its Global Partners

As part of the Zingtree channel of best-in-class technology providers, AVANT now has the additional capacity to provide contact center productivity solutions.

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zingtree, a conversational workflow software that turns every contact center agent into an expert, announced today it is partnering with Avant Communications (AVANT), the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor. The addition of AVANT as Zingtree’s newest channel partner further expands the company’s global impact as it works to elevate contact center agent productivity around the world.

Zingtree improves customer experiences with industry-leading technology solutions that advance agent productivity through conversational workflows designed for contact center operations. A company’s newest agents sound like veteran team members with workflows that guide them through key processes in real-time. Measurable results from implementing Zingtree’s conversational workflow software include faster new hire ramp time, call handle times, improved agent performance, and de-risking the migration to cloud.

“AVANT is proud to partner with Zingtree to offer our clients around the world innovative software solutions designed to help improve call center operations,” said Brent Wilford, Senior Director of CX & Unified Communications, Avant Communications. “Today’s savvy customers expect high quality customer service each time they contact a brand, and ensuring contact center agents have the information they need at their fingerprints helps them deliver on that promise.”

Zingtree’s clients use its conversational workflow software to create and implement agent scripting & workflows designed to improve customer engagement and customer self-help tools that improve timeliness, enhance customer engagement and reduce support tickets. The software’s no-code authoring tool allows customer support teams to build and publish conversational workflows in real time without IT support. Powered by Zingtree’s innovative DecisionEngine™, the conversational workflows are built on sophisticated logic that deliver the right answer at the right time to support complex customer engagements. In addition, automation and advanced reporting tools help teams optimize workflows and manage performance.

“We are excited to offer our clients Zingtree’s innovative call center support tools that help improve customer engagement and agent productivity,” said Ty Mayberry, Global Connectivity and Cloud Consulting Leader, CDW, an AVANT sub-agent. “Many clients with large call center teams struggle with high turnover, which can impact the readiness of its workforce for complex calls. With Zingtree, every agent is an expert and ramped up quickly.”

With a robust business services portfolio, AVANT helps its partners solve complex technology challenges with market-leading solutions and a comprehensive selection of providers for UCaaS, CCaaS, cloud, colocation, connectivity, security, and more. As part of the Zingtree channel of best-in-class technology providers, AVANT now has the additional capacity to provide contact center productivity solutions.

About Zingtree

Founded in 2014, Zingtree’s conversational workflow software is revolutionizing the contact center space by turning every agent into an expert. 700+ companies across 54 countries use Zingtree to elevate agent productivity and empower their customers to make better and faster decisions through the power of our no code DecisionEngine™. Whether it’s building conversational workflows for your agents to improve call handle time and agent ramp time or building customer self-help tools to reduce inbound tickets, Zingtree allows you to run a smarter and more human contact center.

About AVANT

AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit http://www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.