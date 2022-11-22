Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Key Opportunities And Strategies

Cannabis Cultivation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cannabis Cultivation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Cannabis Cultivation Market Report 2022” forecasts the cannabis cultivation market to reach a value of $132.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The cannabis cultivation market is expected to grow to $235.74 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%.

Adoption of cannabis for the treatment of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the cannabis cultivation market going forward.

Cannabis Cultivation Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the cannabis cultivation market. Major companies operating in the cannabis cultivation market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the cannabis cultivation market. For instance, in January 2022, Prospiant, a US-based controlled environment agriculture (CEA) greenhouse solutions and cannabis cultivation and extraction technologies provider, launched Delta Ethanol Extraction CUP-5 to specifically meet the requirements of prototype labs, educational research centers, and small-scale cannabis processing facilities. During the process of cannabis cultivation, it can handle plant material in batches as small as 3.5 pounds and finish the extraction process in 2 to 12 minutes. It combines mechanical centrifugation with closed-loop cold alcohol extraction technology to produce a high-purity final product. Its innovative features also include the ability to operate without a C1D2 environment or a hazardous location (HazLoc) requirement.

Cannabis Cultivation Market Overview

The cannabis cultivation market consists of sales of cannabis cultivation process by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is used for the production of cannabis, which is derived from the plant cannabis sativa. Cannabis cultivation refers to the practice and method of growing cannabis plants such as planting, developing, growing, propagating, harvesting, processing, drying, curing, grading, trimming, packaging, and storage.

Cannabis Cultivation Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa

• By Source: Flower or Buds, Leaves, Other Sources

• By Application Outlook: Medical Consumption, Recreational Consumption, Industrial Consumption

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Pacific Cannabis Growers Inc, Atlas Growers, Canntrust Holdings Inc, The Hydropothecary Corporation, Better Holdings, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria Inc, Aurora Cannabis

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Cannabis Cultivation Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides cannabis cultivation global market forecast, cannabis cultivation global market outlook and in-depth cannabis cultivation global market research. The market report analyzes cannabis cultivation global market size, cannabis cultivation global market segments, cannabis cultivation global market growth drivers, cannabis cultivation global market growth across geographies, and cannabis cultivation global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

