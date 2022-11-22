Isotropic Graphite Market size is forecast to reach $1.2 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Isotropic Graphite Market size is forecast to reach $1.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isotropic Graphite Market size is forecast to reach $1.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026. The isotropic graphite is made up of grains of graphite mostly used in applications that require good mechanical properties. It is an isostatically molded graphite in which the raw material is molded or compressed by different use of technologies. Isotropic high-density graphite differs from conventional graphite in that it is isotropic and has a tiny particle structure, resulting in a material that is extremely strong and stable with little variation. This isotropic graphite material eliminates the drawbacks of traditional anisotropic graphite. The use of isotropic graphite is increasing in several industries like semiconductor, atomic power, molding industry, medical, polycrystalline silicon manufacturing and others for applications like casting, prosthetics making, treatment of aluminum, and many others.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Isotropic-Graphite-Market-Research-501595

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Isotropic Graphite market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominates the Isotropic Graphite Market owing to rapid increase in Electrical and Electronics industry.

2. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.

3. The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.

4. The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end use industry in Isotropic Graphite Market and their specific segmented revenue.

5. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under temporary shutdown, due to which operations of Isotropic Graphite Market related industries has been negatively affected, thus hampering the growth of the market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=501595

Segmental Analysis:

1. Isotropic Graphite Market Segment Analysis - By Type : The Ultra-fine Grain held the largest share of 38% in the Isotropic Graphite Market in 2020. The Ultra-fine grain ranges from 1 to 5 microns. The classification of graphite is done on the basis of particle size because most of the properties and characteristics are directly or indirectly proportional to the particle size and the orientation between the particles. In the ultra-fine grains, the porosity between the particles is lesser and due to that the mechanical strength gets enhanced in the final product.

2. Isotropic Graphite Market Segment Analysis - By Technology : Cold Isostatic Press (CIP) process held the largest share of 40% in the Isotropic Graphite Market in the year 2020. Cold Isostatic press is a method of compacting the powdered material into the solid homogeneous mass. CIP method is used to make the fine grain isotopic graphite which are derived from the mixture of fillers which have different weight ratio of the natural graphite flake and the calcined coke. The average diameter of both is 10 micrometers.

3. Isotropic Graphite Market Segment Analysis - By Application : Compound Semiconductor and LED held the largest share of 30% in the Isotropic Graphite Market in 2020. Isotropic graphite is used in the compound semiconductor and LED’s because of a very high quality of precision and purity. The isotropic graphite is used in making of the layers of the compound semiconductor. These layers are generated using different process in the hot zone. The carriers coated in the reactor consists of the silicon carbide coated isotropic graphite.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Isotropic Graphite industry are:

1. Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd.,

2. Tokai Carbons,

3. SGL Group,

4. Delmer Group Ltd,

5. Asbury Graphite Mills.

Click on the following link to buy the Isotropic Graphite Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=501595

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Special Graphite Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Special-Graphite-Market-Research-502991

B. Carbon Graphite Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Carbon-Graphite-Market-Research-501527

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062