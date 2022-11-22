Poste Italiane: Del Fante, Product Portfolio Completed in 5 Years, Increasingly Focused on the Customer

/EIN News/ -- ROME, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEO of Poste Italiane speaks to TGPoste, record results thanks to contribution of all business units.



Over the past five years, the transformation of Poste Italiane has been completed with the expansion of the product portfolio as part of an omnichannel strategy; now the time has come to reach out to customers and meet their every need. In an interview with TGPoste, CEO Matteo Del Fante outlined the path for the coming months, as he revealed that the Group’s operating margin has risen to an all-time high.

"Our strategic guidelines,” Del Fante explained, "have been the same since 2018,” the year in which the Deliver 2022 Business Plan was presented, the first plan signed by Del Fante. "In these five years, we have expanded the range of products available to our customers. Our mission is to give them the very best service.”

The CEO of Poste Italiane also commented on the excellent financial results of the first nine months of 2022, which the company presented today: “All our business units have made an important positive contribution. In these years characterised by the pandemic, we have had foresight and managed to develop plans that take into account our role in the country's system. We have taken our responsibilities and become a better company.” Del Fante recalled that the expansion of Poste Italiane’s product portfolio included optical fiber, which made its market debut in 2021, and will soon include a new electricity and gas package, which will make its market debut in the first quarter of 2023.

