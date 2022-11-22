Holiday Season Sale: Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals by Xencelabs

/EIN News/ -- The holiday season brings endless inspiration. Turn your creative thoughts into reality with state-of-the-art and innovative Pen Tablets that help create intricate digital drawings and designs. Act now to get our Pen Tablets, Quick Keys, and other products at discounted prices.







PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xencelabs Technologies Ltd. is offering this year’s biggest discounts to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season. These special discounted prices are applicable only on Black Friday and Cyber Monday and by purchasing products from Amazon and our e-stores.

We are dedicated to designing and creating digital drawing tools that facilitate artistic expression. Our goal is to build a community and collaborate with a wide variety of users in many creative fields at all levels of expertise.

Xencelabs has been created for all artists, designers, photographers, illustrators, VFX, and Media users to take back the natural editing and drawing experience and speed up their workflow.

Our online reviews from customers show us to be the new industry leader in the market, offering a strong competitive choice to users.

“I have worked on other pen tablets from competitors, I am confidently telling this is only the best one.”

“Both Xencelabs’ pen tablet and Quick Keys device are nice and easy to use. Shortcut keys that can be seen at a glance from the display and dial-type key operations allow smooth scaling of the screen and brushes, greatly improving work efficiency.”

Our customers’ passion drives Xencelabs innovations. We are happy to offer these special prices to all who want to bring their creativity to the next level, and this is the perfect opportunity to give the gift of better tools to the creative people in your life!





Sale details:

The Xencelabs' Global Black Friday promotional sale will be held from 18th November to 1st December 2022. (All promotional dates may vary depending on the region and their respective time zones)

Customers can get up to 30% discount on selected models open to all channels.

After Black Friday, we will also celebrate Cyber Monday with a limited-period offer from 28/11 - 4/12. (Promotion varied by respective time zones)

Xencelabs – Together We Create

Xencelabs is a global company providing best-in-class digital and intuitive drawing solutions enabling creative professionals to expand their creativity and enhance productivity.

It was founded in 2019 by professionals with experience that spans various disciplines in industrial design, animation, VFX, illustration, software, engineering, IT, sales, marketing, government, and education. At Xencelabs, we are dedicated to exploring, innovating, designing, and developing the new generation of pen tablets. Our goal is to build communities and collaboration with other industry leaders. For further information, please contact

