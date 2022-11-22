Cultured Meat Market Size to Hit US$ 372.04 Million Growth By 2027, Globally, at a CAGR of 14.30% from 2022 to 2027

Global Cultured Meat Market Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Cultured Meat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the cultured meat market?

The global cultured meat market size reached US$ 161.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 372.04 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.30% during 2022-2027.

What is cultured meat?

Cultured meat is derived by cultivating animal cells in laboratories through defined scientific procedures. It can be of several types, including beef, seafood, pork, duck, poultry, etc. These cultured meat products are not artificial in nature. They are produced from the stem cells that are immersed in a liquid containing nutrients to help them duplicate and then kept in a bioreactor, a device designed for growing organisms. The cultured meat variants eliminate the need for farming and slaughtering animals for food, prevent E. coli bacteria and other contaminants from entering the human body, and reduce the release of methane, carbon dioxide, and nitrous oxide as compared to traditional meat production. Consequently, they are in extensive demand among consumers across countries.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Cultured Meat Market Trends:

The rising number of individuals allergic to animal-based proteins and the escalating concerns about animal safety and welfare are primarily driving the cultured meat market. Besides this, the elevating awareness towards the benefits of lab-cultivated meat products, such as low environmental impact, decreased public health risks, eliminated need to raise animals, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the inflating investments by key market players in research and development (R&D) activities and the introduction of 3D printed cultured meat are also positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and the expanding improvements in online food delivery services are expected to propel the cultured meat market over the forecasted period.

What segments are covered in the Cultured Meat Market report?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Source:

• Poultry

• Beef

• Seafood

• Pork

• Duck

Breakup by Application:

• Nuggets

• Burgers

• Meatballs

• Sausages

• Hot Dogs

Breakup by End User:

• Household

• Food Services

Breakup by Geography

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

• Aleph Farms

• BlueNalu Inc.

• Cubiq Foods S.L.

• Finless Foods Inc.

• Future Meat Technologies

• IntegriCulture Inc.

• Meatable

• Mission Barns

• Mosa Meat

• New Age Meats

• Shiok Meats

• Upside Foods.

