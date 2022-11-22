Global Algaecides Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2026

Algaecides Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Algaecides Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Algaecides Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the algaecides market is expected to grow from $2.88 billion in 2021 to $3.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The algaecides market is expected to grow to $4.15 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

Increasing industrialization and the resultant pollution levels are expected to propel the growth of the algaecide market going forward.

Algaecides Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the algaecides market. Major companies operating in the algaecides market are developing new products to strengthen their position in the algaecides market.

Algaecides Market Overview

The algaecides market consists of sales of algaecides by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to prevent macrophyte and photosynthesis harvesting that engages with bloom formation. Algaecides refer to an algicide, which is a biocide that eradicates the growth of algae.

Algaecides Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Copper sulfate, Chelated copper, Quaternary ammonium compounds, Peroxyacetic acid and hydrogen dioxide, Other Type

• By Form: Granular crystal, Liquid, Pellet

• By Application: Surface Water Treatment, Aquaculture, Sports and Recreational centres, Agriculture, Other Application

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as BASF SE, N. Jonas & Company Inc, Sanco Industries Inc, Lonza Group AG, UPL Aquatics, SePRO Corporation, Waterco, BioSafe Systems LLC, Oreq Corporation, Aquatic Technologies, The Dow Chemical Company, Phoenix Products Co, Expertos en Piscinas y Spas AstralPool, Weifang Maochen Chemical Co. Ltd., and Airmax.

Algaecides Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth algaecides market research. The market report analyzes algaecides global market outlook and algaecides global market size, algaecides industry segments, algaecides global market growth drivers, algaecides global market growth across geographies, and algaecides global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

