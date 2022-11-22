Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 300 Block of Allison Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in the 300 block of Allison Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 3:59 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located a possible crime scene, however, no victims were located. Detectives from the Homicide Brach conducted an investigation which led them to Laurel, Maryland, where the decedent’s remains were located on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. On Tuesday, December 6, 2021, as a result of an autopsy, the cause of death was determined to be from multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

 

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Brian Ward of Northwest, DC.

 

On Monday, November 21, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 24-year-old Brandon Nguyen, of Laurel, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

