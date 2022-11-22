Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,031 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,508 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 200 Block of A Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 20, 2022, in the 200 block of A Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 8:11 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s vehicle key. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was apprehended shortly after by responding officers.

 

On Sunday, November 20, 2022, a 14-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife).

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 200 Block of A Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.