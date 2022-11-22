Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 200 Block of A Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 20, 2022, in the 200 block of A Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:11 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s vehicle key. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was apprehended shortly after by responding officers.

On Sunday, November 20, 2022, a 14-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife).