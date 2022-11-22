At 5.4% CAGR, Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Size Worth US$1.9 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increased Application Of Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Is planned To Drive The Growth Of Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market:

HYDERABAD , TELANGANA , INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography integrates endoscopy and x-rays to analyze and treat conditions of the bile and pancreatic ducts. Application of precut sphincterotomy at the time of endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography may boost the odds for cannulation success but is related to raised hazard of post-ERCP pancreatitis. The expanding population of the elderly and enhanced awareness regarding Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography devices like sphincterotomes are set to propel the growth of the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring expenditure for R&D and well-entrenched healthcare infrastructure including sphincterotomes in the North American region.

2. Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market growth is being driven by the surging significance and acceptance of Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices like sphincterotomes for accumulating samples of tissue or to treat an obstructed pancreatic or bile duct. However, the rigorous isolation, contamination curbing standards and the rigid adherence to application of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market.

3. Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: The Dreamtome RX Cannulating Sphincterotome is preloaded with a Dreamwire High Performance Guidewire to promote effective cannulation. The expanded research related to the increasing population of the elderly worldwide and the proliferating financing for the establishment of surgical tools is further propelling the growth of the Spincterotome segment.

Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Segment Analysis – By End User: The Hospitals And Clinics segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the accelerated growth of healthcare infrastructure in the North-American and European regions which have assisted in the financial development of hospitals. The surging demand by patients for treatment in hospitals involving devices like sphincterotomes and superior preventive care and enhanced treatment options in clinics are further propelling the growth of this segment.

Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The growth of this region is owing to the extensive research associated with diagnostic imaging and the soaring establishment of technologically progressive ERCP instruments like sphincterotomes in the region. The boost in the government financing for healthcare and the existence of key players like Hobbs Medical Inc., in the region are further propelling the growth of the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography industry are -

1. Olympus Corporation

2. Conmed Corporation

3. Hobbs Medical, Inc.

4. TeleMed Systems, Inc.

5. Boston Scientific Corporation

