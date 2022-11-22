Global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2026

Small Animal Imaging (in-vivo) Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market is expected to grow from $2.06 billion in 2021 to $2.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The small animal imaging (in-vivo) market size is expected to grow to $3.38 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.

Growing expenditure for the healthcare sector is expected to propel the growth of the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market going forward.

Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market. Major companies operating in the small animal imaging (in vivo) market are focused on technological advancement to strengthen their position.

Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market Overview

The small animal imaging (in-vivo) global market consists of sales of small animal imaging (in-vivo) products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to observe, define, and quantify normal and pathologic processes in living animal organs and tissues non-invasively. Small animal imaging (in-vivo) refers to the advanced imaging techniques for monitoring cellular activity, pharmacological effects that have been developed, and disease progression in live animals.

Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

By Component: Micro-MRI, Optical Imaging, Nuclear Imaging, Other Components

By Application: Monitoring Treatment Response, Bio Distribution, Determining Drug or Target Engagement, Cancer Cell Detection, Biomarkers, Longitudinal Studies, Epigenetics

By End User: Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Institutes and Research Centers

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Bruker, PerkinElmer, Miltenyi Biotec, Aspect Imaging Ltd, Mediso Ltd, LI-COR Biosciences, Life Technologies Corporation, Trifoil Imaging, Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, MR Solutions Ltd, General Electric, Sofie Biosciences Inc, Biospace Lab, and Agilent Technologies Inc.

Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth small animal imaging (in-vivo) market research. The market report analyzes small animal imaging (in-vivo) global market overview, small animal imaging (in-vivo) market size, small animal imaging (in-vivo) market segments, small animal imaging (in-vivo) global market growth drivers, small animal imaging (in-vivo) global market growth across geographies, small animal imaging (in-vivo) market trends and small animal imaging (in-vivo) global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

